Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRCB's ₹4.5 Crore AI Tech Offer To Solve Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd Chaos

RCB's ₹4.5 Crore AI Tech Offer To Solve Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd Chaos

RCB has submitted a detailed proposal to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), offering to fully fund the installation of advanced technology across the stadium.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With IPL 2026 approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have taken a proactive step to address long-standing crowd management concerns at their home venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The franchise has proposed a 4.5 crore, AI-enabled crowd control system, aiming to ensure better safety and smoother movement of fans during matches.

RCB has submitted a detailed proposal to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), offering to fully fund the installation of advanced technology across the stadium.

The plan includes deploying over 300 AI-powered cameras equipped with real-time video analytics. These cameras would monitor crowd density, identify bottlenecks, track suspicious movement and help authorities respond quickly to potential risks.

According to the proposal, the AI system would not only assist in managing entry and exit points but also help prevent overcrowding, ticketless entry and last-minute chaos - issues that have repeatedly surfaced at the Chinnaswamy during high-profile games.

The technology is designed to send instant alerts to security personnel and police officials, enabling swift intervention before situations spiral out of control.

Entire cost to be borne by RCB

Importantly, RCB has made it clear that the entire cost will be borne by the franchise, underlining their commitment to fan safety and matchday experience. The team has partnered with Staqu, a company known for working with law enforcement agencies on AI-based surveillance and crowd management solutions.

This initiative comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over crowd safety at packed sporting events, especially after past incidents that raised questions about preparedness and infrastructure at the venue.

If approved, Chinnaswamy Stadium could become one of the first cricket grounds in India to use such an extensive AI-driven crowd monitoring system.

The proposal is currently under review, but if implemented, it could set a new benchmark for stadium safety in Indian cricket - and play a key role in ensuring that Chinnaswamy continues to host IPL matches without safety concerns overshadowing the game.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) proposing for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?

RCB is proposing a ₹4.5 crore, AI-enabled crowd control system to enhance safety and manage fan movement at the stadium.

How will the AI crowd control system work?

Over 300 AI-powered cameras with real-time analytics will monitor crowd density, identify bottlenecks, and track suspicious movement.

Who is funding this new crowd management system?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will fully fund the installation of the AI-enabled crowd control system.

What specific issues does the AI system aim to address?

The system aims to prevent overcrowding, ticketless entry, and manage entry/exit points to avoid last-minute chaos.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Chinnaswamy Stadium
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Cities
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget