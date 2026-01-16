RCB's ₹4.5 Crore AI Tech Offer To Solve Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







With IPL 2026 approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have taken a proactive step to address long-standing crowd management concerns at their home venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The franchise has proposed a ₹4.5 crore, AI-enabled crowd control system, aiming to ensure better safety and smoother movement of fans during matches.

RCB has submitted a detailed proposal to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), offering to fully fund the installation of advanced technology across the stadium.

The plan includes deploying over 300 AI-powered cameras equipped with real-time video analytics. These cameras would monitor crowd density, identify bottlenecks, track suspicious movement and help authorities respond quickly to potential risks.

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦: Advanced AI video analytics technology for 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 at the 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘮𝘺 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮.



In a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to the proposal, the AI system would not only assist in managing entry and exit points but also help prevent overcrowding, ticketless entry and last-minute chaos - issues that have repeatedly surfaced at the Chinnaswamy during high-profile games.

The technology is designed to send instant alerts to security personnel and police officials, enabling swift intervention before situations spiral out of control.

Entire cost to be borne by RCB

Importantly, RCB has made it clear that the entire cost will be borne by the franchise, underlining their commitment to fan safety and matchday experience. The team has partnered with Staqu, a company known for working with law enforcement agencies on AI-based surveillance and crowd management solutions.

This initiative comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over crowd safety at packed sporting events, especially after past incidents that raised questions about preparedness and infrastructure at the venue.

If approved, Chinnaswamy Stadium could become one of the first cricket grounds in India to use such an extensive AI-driven crowd monitoring system.

The proposal is currently under review, but if implemented, it could set a new benchmark for stadium safety in Indian cricket - and play a key role in ensuring that Chinnaswamy continues to host IPL matches without safety concerns overshadowing the game.