Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRawalpindi Traffic Police Troll Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha

Rawalpindi Traffic Police Troll Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha

Rawalpindi Traffic Police shared a snapshot of the moment Agha reached for the ball while stranded, pairing it with a cautionary note for commuters.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:18 AM (IST)

Following a controversial run-out in the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on March 13, Rawalpindi Traffic Police have used the viral moment to deliver a cheeky public safety message.

The incident occurred when Salman Ali Agha was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Thinking the ball was dead after it hit his pads, Agha stepped out to kindly return the ball to the bowler. Instead, Miraz swooped in, grabbed the ball, and underarmed it into the stumps, catching the Pakistan batter well outside his crease.

Social Media "Zing"

Rawalpindi Traffic Police shared a snapshot of the moment Agha reached for the ball while stranded, pairing it with a cautionary note for commuters:

“Whether it's on the road or the sports field, to stay safe, trust others less and trust yourself more! Your own responsibility and careful behavior are the most important.”

The post, which has since gone viral, suggests that just as Agha's "trust" in the opposition cost him his wicket, trusting other drivers blindly on the road can lead to dangerous consequences.

The episode didn't end with social media ridicule. International Cricket Council also reprimanded Salman Ali Agha for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct under Article 2.2, which relates to misuse of equipment during an international match. The Pakistan captain was handed one demerit point after he tossed his helmet and gloves in frustration while leaving the field.

For a while, the costly run-out also appeared to dent Pakistan national cricket team's momentum. The side slipped from a comfortable position and lost a few quick wickets following Salman's dismissal. However, the visitors regrouped strongly to secure a 128-run win over Bangladesh national cricket team via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, leveling the series at 1-1.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy in the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh ODI?

In the second ODI, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha was dismissed via a run-out by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Agha stepped out of his crease assuming the ball was dead.

How did Rawalpindi Traffic Police use this incident?

Rawalpindi Traffic Police shared a snapshot of the run-out incident on social media to deliver a public safety message about personal responsibility and caution on the roads.

What was Salman Ali Agha penalized for?

Salman Ali Agha received one demerit point from the International Cricket Council for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct, specifically for misusing equipment.

Did the run-out affect Pakistan's performance?

The run-out appeared to temporarily dent Pakistan's momentum, causing them to lose quick wickets. However, they regrouped to win the match and level the series.

Published at : 15 Mar 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rawalpindi Traffic Police PCB Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Salman Ali Agha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rawalpindi Traffic Police Troll Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha
Rawalpindi Police Troll Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha
Cricket
Bad Blood Between Hardik Pandya And Rohit Sharma? MI's X Handle Responds
Bad Blood Between Hardik Pandya And Rohit Sharma? MI's X Handle Responds
Cricket
Jay Shah's Strong Warning To Pakistan, Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup Boycott Drama
Jay Shah's Strong Warning To Pakistan, Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup Boycott Drama
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir Visit Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir Visit Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy
Advertisement

Videos

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions
War Alert: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens as Iran Blocks Key Oil Route, Global Energy Markets Shake
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Kills Four as Regional Tensions Intensify
East Asia Tensions: North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan as East Asia Tensions Rise
LPG Shortage: Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Across Indian States Amid Ongoing Gas Shortage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget