Rawalpindi Traffic Police Troll Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha

Following a controversial run-out in the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on March 13, Rawalpindi Traffic Police have used the viral moment to deliver a cheeky public safety message.

The incident occurred when Salman Ali Agha was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Thinking the ball was dead after it hit his pads, Agha stepped out to kindly return the ball to the bowler. Instead, Miraz swooped in, grabbed the ball, and underarmed it into the stumps, catching the Pakistan batter well outside his crease.

Social Media "Zing"

Rawalpindi Traffic Police shared a snapshot of the moment Agha reached for the ball while stranded, pairing it with a cautionary note for commuters:

“Whether it's on the road or the sports field, to stay safe, trust others less and trust yourself more! Your own responsibility and careful behavior are the most important.”

Whether on the road or on the playing field, safety begins with personal responsibility.



Trust yourself, stay alert, and make wise decisions to keep yourself and others safe.#SafePunjab #trafficawareness #RoadSafety #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/m3gGu1qFWh — City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) March 13, 2026

The post, which has since gone viral, suggests that just as Agha's "trust" in the opposition cost him his wicket, trusting other drivers blindly on the road can lead to dangerous consequences.

The episode didn't end with social media ridicule. International Cricket Council also reprimanded Salman Ali Agha for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct under Article 2.2, which relates to misuse of equipment during an international match. The Pakistan captain was handed one demerit point after he tossed his helmet and gloves in frustration while leaving the field.

For a while, the costly run-out also appeared to dent Pakistan national cricket team's momentum. The side slipped from a comfortable position and lost a few quick wickets following Salman's dismissal. However, the visitors regrouped strongly to secure a 128-run win over Bangladesh national cricket team via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, leveling the series at 1-1.