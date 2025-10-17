Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins Gujarat's New 26-Member Cabinet

Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins Gujarat's New 26-Member Cabinet

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: While the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for today, the allocation of portfolios has not yet been officially announced.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gujarat is set to swear in a new council of ministers today, following the resignation of previous cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

All ministers, except CM Patel, stepped down yesterday in anticipation of a cabinet expansion. While the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for today, the allocation of portfolios has not yet been officially announced.

Raviba Jadeja included in new cabinet

According to ANI reports, the Gujarat BJP released a list of 26 ministers after the reshuffle. Notably, Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja and BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, is reportedly included in the new cabinet.

Other members of the restructured cabinet include Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Known for her public engagements and influence in social circles, Raviba is expected to focus on initiatives related to women empowerment, community development, and social welfare. Her political career is closely watched by both fans and party observers.

The decision is viewed as an attempt by the BJP to bring in new energy and ensure a balanced representation of regions and communities in preparation for upcoming political challenges.

The outgoing cabinet consisted of eight cabinet-rank ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and six ministers of state. Following their resignations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has been at the helm of Gujarat since September 2021, held a meeting with the ministers.

This marks the first significant cabinet reshuffle since Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in 2021 and subsequently led the BJP to a landslide victory in the 2022 state elections.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat Ravindra Jadeja Gujarat Cabinet Gujarat Cabinet Rejig New Gujarat Cabinet Raviba Jadeja
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget