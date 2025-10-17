Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins Gujarat's New 26-Member Cabinet

Gujarat is set to swear in a new council of ministers today, following the resignation of previous cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

All ministers, except CM Patel, stepped down yesterday in anticipation of a cabinet expansion. While the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for today, the allocation of portfolios has not yet been officially announced.

Raviba Jadeja included in new cabinet

According to ANI reports, the Gujarat BJP released a list of 26 ministers after the reshuffle. Notably, Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja and BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, is reportedly included in the new cabinet.

Other members of the restructured cabinet include Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Known for her public engagements and influence in social circles, Raviba is expected to focus on initiatives related to women empowerment, community development, and social welfare. Her political career is closely watched by both fans and party observers.

The decision is viewed as an attempt by the BJP to bring in new energy and ensure a balanced representation of regions and communities in preparation for upcoming political challenges.

The outgoing cabinet consisted of eight cabinet-rank ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and six ministers of state. Following their resignations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has been at the helm of Gujarat since September 2021, held a meeting with the ministers.

This marks the first significant cabinet reshuffle since Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in 2021 and subsequently led the BJP to a landslide victory in the 2022 state elections.