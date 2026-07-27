Ravindra Jadeja Fit For Selection Ahead Of India's Sri Lanka Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Core team set, preparing early for Sri Lankan conditions.

Indian cricket fans have plenty to look forward to as the national selection committee prepares to finalize the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The biggest highlight heading into the selection meeting is the return of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has declared himself fit after recovering from a tennis elbow injury that kept him out of action since IPL 2026.

The two-match Test series is scheduled to kick off on August 15 at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test at the SSC in Colombo starting August 23. This tour carries significant weight for Team India, as they currently occupy the fifth spot in the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with Sri Lanka trailing right behind them in sixth. With only nine Test matches remaining in this WTC cycle, securing crucial points on island soil is vital if India wants to make it to a third consecutive WTC final.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of all the key details, squad updates, and team news leading into this crucial tour.

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Crucial World Test Championship Points At Stake

India enter this away series determined to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 home Test series defeat against South Africa late last year. Prior to that bump in the road, the side led by Shubman Gill fought valiantly to draw a high-intensity five-Test series in England 2-2 and dominated the West Indies 2-0 at home. To adapt quickly to Sri Lankan conditions, the Indian squad plans to land early and feature in a four-day warm-up game against NCC in Colombo. This crucial practice period will allow batters and bowlers to adjust to the characteristic spin-friendly tracks of Galle and Colombo before the official matches begin.

Jadeja's Red-Ball Return And Spin Leadership

Beyond his recent recovery from a tennis elbow injury, Ravindra Jadeja's presence brings unparalleled experience to India's spin attack in Asian conditions. Having scored over 3,000 Test runs alongside taking more than 290 wickets, his dual capability as a lower-order finisher and a relentless left-arm spinner offers Team India crucial tactical flexibility. On the spin-friendly tracks of Galle and Colombo, Jadeja's ability to maintain tight economy rates while exploiting natural variation makes him a central figure in India's strategy to claim all 20 wickets and secure vital World Test Championship points.

Key Player Fitness Updates And Injury Concerns

While Ravindra Jadeja’s availability provides a tremendous boost to the team's balance, the selectors are carefully monitoring the status of several other crucial players. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature after resting during the final ODI against England due to a minor knee concern. On the downside, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to miss out due to a quadriceps injury, while Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana are nursing hamstring issues. Sundar, however, remains a candidate to join the squad later in the series if cleared fit for the second Test.

Exciting Emerging Talents In Contention

The selection committee is actively considering fresh performers who shone during the India A tour of Sri Lanka. Off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain made a massive statement in Galle by picking up six wickets and scoring an unbeaten 70, placing him high on the radar. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey is also being evaluated as a reliable back-up. On the pace front, young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar made a strong impact after taking 10 wickets for India A against Sri Lanka A, making him a compelling candidate for the red-ball format.

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Familiar Core Ready To Lead The Charge

Despite minor injury tweaks, India are expected to retain their established Test framework. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul look set to open the batting, with Sai Sudharsan holding down the No. 3 spot after steady outings. Captain Shubman Gill will anchor at No. 4, accompanied by primary wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, while Dhruv Jurel is slate to travel as the backup keeper and Devdutt Padikkal as an extra batting cushion.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, supported by a potent spin unit including Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Manav Suthar, and the returning Ravindra Jadeja.