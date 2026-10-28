Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marco Jansen replaces Ravindra Jadeja as top Test all-rounder.

Jansen also secured the world's top Test bowler ranking.

India's Abhishek Sharma now top-ranked T20I batter.

Ravindra Jadeja has lost his long-standing grip on the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, with South Africa’s Marco Jansen emerging as the new No. 1 in the latest update released on Wednesday, October 28. Jadeja, who had dominated the list for around four years, has slipped to second place, while Jansen’s impressive performances against Australia have propelled him to a career-best rating. There was more movement in the rankings, with India’s Abhishek Sharma climbing to the summit of the T20I batting charts.

Jansen Ends Jadeja’s Test Rankings Dominance

Jansen’s rise to the top of the Test all-rounder rankings follows a commanding display in the Gqeberha Test against Australia.

The South African contributed 85 runs with the bat and claimed six wickets, earning him a rating of 451 points, the highest of his career.

Jadeja now occupies second place with 422 points, bringing his extended spell at the summit to an end.

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Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz retains third position, while South Africa’s Wayne Mulder sits fourth. Australia’s Mitchell Starc rounds out the top five.

India have another representative in the top 10, with Washington Sundar placed seventh on 234 points. South Africa’s Simon Harmer has also made significant progress, surging 15 places to eighth with 228 points.

Jansen Also Claims No. 1 Spot In Test Bowling Rankings

Jansen’s rise has not been limited to the all-rounder charts. The South African quick has also climbed five places to become the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, underlining his growing influence across formats of the game.

His ascent has pushed Mitchell Starc down to second place in the bowling rankings, marking another major shift at the top of the ICC standings.

Abhishek Sharma Takes Over T20I Batting Summit

India also have reason to celebrate in the T20I rankings, where Abhishek Sharma has moved to No. 1 among batters.

His record-breaking 113-run innings against New Zealand in the third T20I proved decisive in his climb to the top.

Kishan, who previously held the leading position, has fallen to third, making way for his Indian teammate to claim the rankings crown.