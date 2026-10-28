IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Dethroned! South Africa Star Ends India All-Rounder’s Four-Year ICC Rankings Reign

Ravindra Jadeja Dethroned! South Africa Star Ends India All-Rounder’s Four-Year ICC Rankings Reign

Ravindra Jadeja’s four-year reign at No. 1 is over as Marco Jansen tops the Test all-rounder and bowling rankings, while Abhishek Sharma rises in T20Is.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Marco Jansen replaces Ravindra Jadeja as top Test all-rounder.
  • Jansen also secured the world's top Test bowler ranking.
  • India's Abhishek Sharma now top-ranked T20I batter.

Ravindra Jadeja has lost his long-standing grip on the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, with South Africa’s Marco Jansen emerging as the new No. 1 in the latest update released on Wednesday, October 28. Jadeja, who had dominated the list for around four years, has slipped to second place, while Jansen’s impressive performances against Australia have propelled him to a career-best rating. There was more movement in the rankings, with India’s Abhishek Sharma climbing to the summit of the T20I batting charts.

Jansen Ends Jadeja’s Test Rankings Dominance

Jansen’s rise to the top of the Test all-rounder rankings follows a commanding display in the Gqeberha Test against Australia.

The South African contributed 85 runs with the bat and claimed six wickets, earning him a rating of 451 points, the highest of his career.

Jadeja now occupies second place with 422 points, bringing his extended spell at the summit to an end.

Also Check || WATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz retains third position, while South Africa’s Wayne Mulder sits fourth. Australia’s Mitchell Starc rounds out the top five.

India have another representative in the top 10, with Washington Sundar placed seventh on 234 points. South Africa’s Simon Harmer has also made significant progress, surging 15 places to eighth with 228 points.

Jansen Also Claims No. 1 Spot In Test Bowling Rankings

Jansen’s rise has not been limited to the all-rounder charts. The South African quick has also climbed five places to become the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, underlining his growing influence across formats of the game.

His ascent has pushed Mitchell Starc down to second place in the bowling rankings, marking another major shift at the top of the ICC standings.

Abhishek Sharma Takes Over T20I Batting Summit

India also have reason to celebrate in the T20I rankings, where Abhishek Sharma has moved to No. 1 among batters.

His record-breaking 113-run innings against New Zealand in the third T20I proved decisive in his climb to the top.

Kishan, who previously held the leading position, has fallen to third, making way for his Indian teammate to claim the rankings crown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has replaced Ravindra Jadeja as the top-ranked ICC Test all-rounder?

South Africa's Marco Jansen has taken over the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Ravindra Jadeja, who held the position for about four years, has slipped to second place.

What other significant ICC ranking did Marco Jansen achieve?

Marco Jansen also climbed five places to become the world's top-ranked Test bowler. His ascent pushed Mitchell Starc down to second place in the bowling rankings.

Who is the new top-ranked batter in the T20I format?

India's Abhishek Sharma has moved to the No. 1 spot among T20I batters. His record-breaking 113-run innings against New Zealand proved decisive in his climb.

How long did Ravindra Jadeja hold the top spot in the Test all-rounder rankings?

Ravindra Jadeja had dominated the ICC Test all-rounder rankings for around four years. His extended spell at the summit has now come to an end.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan ICC Rankings Ravindra Jadeja Marco Jansen
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper In Brutal Reminder Of Scandal
WATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper In Brutal Reminder Of Scandal
Cricket
MS Dhoni Returns As Captain In Anaya Bangar's All-Format India XI
MS Dhoni Returns As Captain In Anaya Bangar's All-Format India XI
Cricket
Ishan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1
Ishan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1
Cricket
ICC Hands Severe Penalty To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf
ICC Hands Severe Penalty To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Sweep: BJP-JD(S) Wins All Four Karnataka Council Seats
Market Debut: Jio Platforms Makes a Grand Entry Into the Stock Market
Congress Fallout: Akhilesh Singh Questions Party’s MLC Election Strategy
Major Setback: Congress Fails to Win Any of Four Karnataka MLC Seats
Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget