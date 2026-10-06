Ravi Shastri Gets Emotional, Reveals What Happened Days Before Jeffrey Archer’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Author Jeffrey Archer died October 5; final novel released.

Ravi Shastri received Archer's signed

Archer sold 300 million books, remained a prolific author.

Archer died peacefully at his home on October 5, 2026, according to his publisher HarperCollins. His final novel, Adam & Eve, was released the following day, bringing his five-decade career as a novelist to a close.

Ravi Shastri Recalls Signed Copy From Jeffrey Archer

Shastri revealed that he had received a signed copy of Adam & Eve from Archer only five days before the author's death.

“Just received his latest book, Adam and Eve, signed by him only five days ago. Today, he is no more,” Shastri wrote on social media.

The former India coach expressed his disbelief at the timing before paying tribute to Archer's abilities as a writer. He described the author as a “brilliant mind” and “legendary”, while offering prayers for his soul.

WATCH: Ravi Shastri's Tribute To Jeffrey Archer

Just received his latest book, Adam and Eve, signed by him only five days ago. Today, he is no more. What a brilliant mind. The sheer pace and quality of his writing was extraordinary. Legendary. Rest in peace. God bless his soul. 🙏 #RIPJeffreyArcher https://t.co/jB9unPCCxQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 6, 2026

Shastri also highlighted the extraordinary pace at which Archer continued to produce work, particularly given the consistency he maintained across a career spanning decades.

“The sheer pace and quality of his writing was extraordinary,” Shastri wrote before concluding his tribute with “Rest in peace.”

Jeffrey Archer's Final Novel Released After His Death

Archer's death came just one day before the scheduled worldwide release of Adam & Eve, which he had described as his final novel after 50 years of storytelling. His official website lists the book as his final novel and confirms its October 6 release.

The novel follows two children born on the same day in 1918 but into vastly different circumstances, with their lives eventually intersecting against the backdrop of the Second World War.

Archer was one of Britain's most commercially successful authors, with more than 300 million books sold worldwide. His best-known works include Kane and Abel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less and The Clifton Chronicles.

His final days were remarkably connected to his writing career. Archer had continued working and promoting Adam & Eve shortly before his death, with his publisher saying he died “between writing sessions”.

Shastri's tribute therefore carried an added poignancy. Having received Archer's final book with the author's signature just five days earlier, the former India cricketer was among those reflecting on the loss of a writer whose storytelling had reached readers across generations.