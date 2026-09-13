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English NewsSportsCricket‘Take A Bow, Modi Ji’: Ravi Shastri Hails PM's BRICS Diplomacy With Putin And Xi

‘Take A Bow, Modi Ji’: Ravi Shastri Hails PM's BRICS Diplomacy With Putin And Xi

Brics Summit: Ravi Shastri praised PM Narendra Modi after the BRICS tree-plantation ceremony with Putin and Xi Jinping in New Delhi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former coach Ravi Shastri lauded PM for uniting global leaders.
  • PM Modi, Putin, Xi joined a tree-plantation event.
  • PM Modi highlighted the New Delhi Declaration on BRICS cooperation.
  • The 2026 BRICS Summit concludes in New Delhi September 13.

Brics Summit: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after leaders from several countries joined the tree-plantation ceremony at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Sharing a photograph of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Shastri hailed the moment as a major achievement in international diplomacy.

Ravi Shastri Hails Modi, Putin And Xi Jinping

Shastri shared the image on X and expressed his pride at seeing the three leaders together in India.

“Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a bow. Modi Ji,” Shastri wrote.

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The former India cricketer’s post came as New Delhi hosted the 2026 BRICS Summit, which brought together leaders and representatives from several member countries.

BRICS Leaders Join Tree-Plantation Ceremony

Modi was joined in the plantation initiative by Putin, Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also participated in the event.

The ceremony was held at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit in Delhi, and became one of the key visual moments from the gathering.

PM Modi Highlights New Delhi Declaration

Modi also spoke about the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the summit. He said the document reflected BRICS’ expanding reach and its commitment to practical cooperation.

“The ‘New Delhi Declaration’ adopted unanimously at the 2026 BRICS Delhi Summit reflects the confidence of a BRICS that is broad in reach and strong in purpose,” Modi wrote on X.

He added that the declaration focused on innovation, sustainability, people-to-people ties and development-oriented cooperation among member countries.

BRICS Summit To Conclude On September 13

The 2026 BRICS Summit began in New Delhi on September 12 and is scheduled to conclude on September 13.

Shastri’s comments added a sporting figure’s voice to the wider discussion around the diplomatic significance of the event, particularly the presence of Modi, Putin and Xi at the same venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ravi Shastri's reaction to the BRICS Summit?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised PM Narendra Modi and called the gathering of Modi, Putin, and Xi Jinping in India a major achievement in international diplomacy. He expressed pride as an Indian.

Which leaders participated in the tree-plantation ceremony at the BRICS Summit?

PM Modi, President Putin, President Xi Jinping, and leaders from Indonesia, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia participated. Representatives from Abu Dhabi and Brazil also joined.

What is the significance of the

The

When and where was the 2026 BRICS Summit held?

The 2026 BRICS Summit began on September 12 and was scheduled to conclude on September 13 in New Delhi, India. The main venue for the summit was Bharat Mandapam.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Indian Cricket Xi Jinping Narendra Modi BRICS Summit 'Narendra Modi' International Diplomacy
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