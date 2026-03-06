Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRavi Shastri Explains Why Sanju Samson Has 'Come Of Age' And Why Abhishek Sharma Must Play The Final

Ravi Shastri identifies Sanju Samson’s newfound mental toughness as the key to his T20 World Cup 2026 success. Despite Abhishek Sharma's slump, Shastri warns against dropping him in the T20 WC Final.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As India stands on the precipice of a historic third T20 World Cup title, former head coach Ravi Shastri has pinpointed exactly why Sanju Samson has transformed from a "fringes player" into the team's most lethal knockout weapon. Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, following India’s nail-biting 7-run semi-final victory over England, Shastri argued that Samson's recent flurry of runs, including back-to-back Player of the Match awards, is the result of a profound "mental toughening" and a newfound clarity of role.

The "Consistency" Breakthrough

For years, the critique of Samson focused on his "attractive cameos" rather than match-winning longevity. Shastri believes the 31-year-old has finally bridged that gap by mastering his own temperament.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally... he’s come of age now." — Ravi Shastri, Former India Head Coach

The "Brute Force" of Experience

Despite missing out on the early stages of the tournament when Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were preferred, Samson’s late-entry impact has been undeniable. His 89 off 42 balls against England followed a blistering 97 against the West Indies*, proving that he can thrive when the pressure is at its peak.

"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable." — Ravi Shastri

The Abhishek Sharma Verdict: "Don't Make Any Changes"

While Samson's form is a relief, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma enters the final in the midst of a significant slump (89 runs in 7 innings). Despite external pressure to drop the left-hander, Shastri issued a stern warning to the team management against tinkering with the XI for the final in Ahmedabad.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him 'believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid.' We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you." — Ravi Shastri

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Ravi Shastri identified as the key to Sanju Samson's recent success?

Ravi Shastri believes Sanju Samson has achieved success through mental toughening and a clearer understanding of his role, leading to increased consistency and wiser shot selection.

How has Sanju Samson's game evolved, according to Ravi Shastri?

Shastri notes that Samson has moved beyond attractive cameos to become a match-winning player by mastering his temperament and improving his consistency.

What is Ravi Shastri's advice regarding Abhishek Sharma's form in the final?

Shastri advises the team management to stick with Abhishek Sharma for the final, encouraging him to believe in his strengths and play freely.

Despite Abhishek Sharma's slump, why does Shastri recommend keeping him in the team?

Shastri believes consistency in the team is important and advises against making changes, stating that the last game could be Sharma's best.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ravi Shastri SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026
