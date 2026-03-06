Ravi Shastri believes Sanju Samson has achieved success through mental toughening and a clearer understanding of his role, leading to increased consistency and wiser shot selection.
Ravi Shastri Explains Why Sanju Samson Has 'Come Of Age' And Why Abhishek Sharma Must Play The Final
Ravi Shastri identifies Sanju Samson’s newfound mental toughness as the key to his T20 World Cup 2026 success. Despite Abhishek Sharma's slump, Shastri warns against dropping him in the T20 WC Final.
As India stands on the precipice of a historic third T20 World Cup title, former head coach Ravi Shastri has pinpointed exactly why Sanju Samson has transformed from a "fringes player" into the team's most lethal knockout weapon. Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, following India’s nail-biting 7-run semi-final victory over England, Shastri argued that Samson's recent flurry of runs, including back-to-back Player of the Match awards, is the result of a profound "mental toughening" and a newfound clarity of role.
The "Consistency" Breakthrough
For years, the critique of Samson focused on his "attractive cameos" rather than match-winning longevity. Shastri believes the 31-year-old has finally bridged that gap by mastering his own temperament.
"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally... he’s come of age now." — Ravi Shastri, Former India Head Coach
The "Brute Force" of Experience
Despite missing out on the early stages of the tournament when Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were preferred, Samson’s late-entry impact has been undeniable. His 89 off 42 balls against England followed a blistering 97 against the West Indies*, proving that he can thrive when the pressure is at its peak.
"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable." — Ravi Shastri
The Abhishek Sharma Verdict: "Don't Make Any Changes"
While Samson's form is a relief, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma enters the final in the midst of a significant slump (89 runs in 7 innings). Despite external pressure to drop the left-hander, Shastri issued a stern warning to the team management against tinkering with the XI for the final in Ahmedabad.
"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him 'believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid.' We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you." — Ravi Shastri
