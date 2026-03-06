Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As India stands on the precipice of a historic third T20 World Cup title, former head coach Ravi Shastri has pinpointed exactly why Sanju Samson has transformed from a "fringes player" into the team's most lethal knockout weapon. Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, following India’s nail-biting 7-run semi-final victory over England, Shastri argued that Samson's recent flurry of runs, including back-to-back Player of the Match awards, is the result of a profound "mental toughening" and a newfound clarity of role.

The "Consistency" Breakthrough

For years, the critique of Samson focused on his "attractive cameos" rather than match-winning longevity. Shastri believes the 31-year-old has finally bridged that gap by mastering his own temperament.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally... he’s come of age now." — Ravi Shastri, Former India Head Coach

The "Brute Force" of Experience

Despite missing out on the early stages of the tournament when Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were preferred, Samson’s late-entry impact has been undeniable. His 89 off 42 balls against England followed a blistering 97 against the West Indies*, proving that he can thrive when the pressure is at its peak.

"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable." — Ravi Shastri

The Abhishek Sharma Verdict: "Don't Make Any Changes"

While Samson's form is a relief, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma enters the final in the midst of a significant slump (89 runs in 7 innings). Despite external pressure to drop the left-hander, Shastri issued a stern warning to the team management against tinkering with the XI for the final in Ahmedabad.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him 'believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid.' We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you." — Ravi Shastri