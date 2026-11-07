Ravi Shastri Unhappy With Shami's Exit, Remarks Raise Questions Over Gambhir-Agarkar Era

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket, ending career.

Coach Shastri believes Shami deserved more Test cricket opportunities.

Shastri questioned fitness metrics, praising Shami's domestic workload.

Mohammad Shami Retirement: Mohammed Shami's decision to retire from Test cricket has prompted a strong reaction from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who believes the experienced fast bowler deserved another opportunity in the longest format. Shastri expressed disappointment over Shami's prolonged absence from the Test side, insisting that the pacer still had plenty to offer India.

Shami announced his retirement on Friday, ending a Test career that brought him 229 wickets in 64 matches. His final appearance for India in the format came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, after which injuries and selection decisions kept him out of the Test setup.

Speaking ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, Shastri said he had expected Shami to add considerably more wickets to his Test tally.

"It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler," Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri Questions India's Approach To Mohammed Shami's Fitness

Shastri's criticism centred on the importance given to gym-based fitness assessments, particularly when Shami had continued to demonstrate his ability to bowl long spells in competitive cricket.

The former India coach argued that a fast bowler's match fitness should carry significant weight, especially when the player has already shown he can handle the workload required in red-ball cricket.

"What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go," he added.

Shastri also referred to Shami's performances for Bengal in domestic cricket while questioning the concerns surrounding the pacer's fitness. According to him, the fast bowler had repeatedly demonstrated his ability to handle demanding workloads.

"I've heard all these press reports about his fitness not being good, but he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What more do you want a player to do to prove his fitness?" Shastri said.

Shami's Ranji Trophy Performance Failed To Earn Test Recall

Shami continued to feature in domestic cricket despite remaining outside India's Test plans. His performances for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy included 37 wickets from seven matches last season, but those returns did not result in a recall to the national Test side.

Shastri believes that Shami's experience could still have been valuable to India, particularly if the team encountered injuries among its senior fast bowlers.

"If he's in good form and has a good IPL, and one of your senior bowlers suddenly breaks down, you'll be looking for experience. But you've got a player like him there," he said.

Shami has now brought his Test career to a close but intends to continue playing white-ball cricket. His retirement leaves India without an experienced option who had been a major part of their pace attack across conditions.

For Shastri, however, the disappointment is not simply about the end of Shami's Test journey. It is also about the belief that India could have benefited from giving the veteran pacer another opportunity before his decision to walk away from the format.