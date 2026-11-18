Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni will be CSK mentor from 2027 IPL.

Latif believes Dhoni's mentorship will benefit young cricketers globally.

His legacy includes five IPL titles guiding CSK.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have stepped away from his playing career in the IPL, but his association with Chennai Super Kings is set to continue in a different capacity. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif believes Dhoni's move into a mentoring role could have a wider impact, helping young cricketers learn from one of the most successful figures in Indian cricket.

Dhoni is set to join CSK's support structure as a mentor from the 2027 IPL season. Latif believes his presence in the dressing room will be valuable for emerging players, particularly given the former India captain's experience of leading teams and performing at the highest level.

Speaking to IANS, the former Pakistan cricketer also reflected on Dhoni's association with the franchise and the atmosphere surrounding him at Chennai's home ground.

Latif Believes Dhoni's Mentorship Could Benefit Youngsters

Latif pointed to Dhoni's achievements as a captain and his enduring connection with CSK while explaining why the franchise's next generation could benefit from having him around.

"He was a successful captain. He wore the famous No. 7 jersey and represented the famous yellow shirt," Latif told IANS.

"Now, he may no longer be playing, but I think the atmosphere at Chepauk Stadium will remain the same as it was when he used to play. Having him as a mentor will be beneficial for the coming generation," he added.

Latif also suggested that Dhoni's contribution need not remain limited to the Chennai franchise. Given the number of international cricketers who feature in the IPL, he believes the former India captain's experience could prove valuable to players from different countries.

"He dominated Indian cricket for 15 years. He was also a CSK player, and many players were inspired by him. He became a great player.

"Now, by staying in the dressing room, he can bring even greater benefits to Indian and international cricket. Players from all countries, except Pakistan, come here. That is why I say international cricket.

"Our best wishes are with MSD. He is a true Indian player."

MS Dhoni's Legacy At Chennai Super Kings In Numbers

Dhoni's influence at CSK is reflected in the numbers he accumulated during his long association with the franchise. Under his leadership, Chennai won five IPL titles, establishing themselves among the most successful teams in the competition.

He captained CSK in more than 200 matches, becoming the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 IPL games. Although Ravindra Jadeja briefly took over the captaincy during the 2022 season, Dhoni returned to the role before eventually handing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

His contribution with the bat has also been significant. Dhoni has scored 5,314 runs for CSK, making him the franchise's second-highest run-scorer. With 272 appearances, he is also the team's most-capped player.

His finishing ability, trademark helicopter shot and record of delivering in high-pressure situations have made him central to CSK's identity. With a mentoring role awaiting him from the 2027 season, Dhoni is set to remain part of the franchise's plans even after stepping away from playing.