Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashid Khan and Ryan Burl had a heated on-field confrontation.

Burl became frustrated and exchanged words; umpires intervened.

Rashid remained composed, later blew kisses after Burl's dismissal.

The playful gesture became a viral moment on social media.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl found themselves at the centre of an animated on-field confrontation, but it was the spinner's reaction after the batter's dismissal that grabbed attention. The two players were involved in a heated exchange during the ninth over of the first innings. Burl appeared to take exception to something Rashid said and charged towards the spinner, prompting the on-field umpires to step in. Rashid, however, did not appear interested in escalating the situation. The Afghanistan spinner maintained his composure as the officials moved between the players. Burl continued to exchange words with him even after the initial confrontation, keeping the tension alive.

Ryan Burl Loses His Cool During Rashid Khan Over

The disagreement reportedly started after Burl attempted to attack a fuller delivery from Rashid. The Zimbabwe batter went for a heave towards the leg side but failed to connect.

WATCH: Rashid Khan's Flying Kisses For Ryan Burl After Heated On-Field Exchange

From frustration to respect — that's the beauty of cricket! ❤️ Ryan Burl was visibly angry with Rashid Khan in the heat of the moment, but Rashid responded with love and respect at the end. Rivalry, emotions and competitive fire on the field, but mutual respect always comes first. That's the spirit of the game! 🤝🏏 https://t.co/dPJ2uq2SYT — Alfia Cricket (@Iplalfia) November 2, 2026

A verbal exchange followed, with Burl visibly frustrated by the interaction. He then moved towards Rashid, leading the umpires to intervene before the argument could turn into a bigger incident.

Despite Burl's aggressive response, Rashid was seen smiling during the exchange. The spinner did not let the confrontation distract him, and the two players eventually moved on with the game.

Rashid Khan Blows Flying Kisses After Ryan Burl's Wicket

The contest between the two took another turn in the following over. Abdullah Ahmadzai removed Burl, bringing his innings to an end.

Rashid seized the moment to deliver a cheeky response. As Burl walked back, the Afghanistan spinner was seen blowing flying kisses in his direction, seemingly taking a playful dig at the batter following their earlier altercation.

The gesture gave the incident a memorable finish and quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. Footage of the exchange and Rashid's reaction has since spread across social media.