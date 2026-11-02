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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rashid Khan Gets Into Heated Clash With Zimbabwe Batter, Then Blows Flying Kisses

WATCH: Rashid Khan Gets Into Heated Clash With Zimbabwe Batter, Then Blows Flying Kisses

Rashid Khan and Ryan Burl were involved in a heated on-field exchange before the Afghanistan spinner blew flying kisses after Burl's dismissal. Watch the viral video.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rashid Khan and Ryan Burl had a heated on-field confrontation.
  • Burl became frustrated and exchanged words; umpires intervened.
  • Rashid remained composed, later blew kisses after Burl's dismissal.
  • The playful gesture became a viral moment on social media.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl found themselves at the centre of an animated on-field confrontation, but it was the spinner's reaction after the batter's dismissal that grabbed attention. The two players were involved in a heated exchange during the ninth over of the first innings. Burl appeared to take exception to something Rashid said and charged towards the spinner, prompting the on-field umpires to step in. Rashid, however, did not appear interested in escalating the situation. The Afghanistan spinner maintained his composure as the officials moved between the players. Burl continued to exchange words with him even after the initial confrontation, keeping the tension alive.

Ryan Burl Loses His Cool During Rashid Khan Over

The disagreement reportedly started after Burl attempted to attack a fuller delivery from Rashid. The Zimbabwe batter went for a heave towards the leg side but failed to connect.

WATCH: Rashid Khan's Flying Kisses For Ryan Burl After Heated On-Field Exchange

A verbal exchange followed, with Burl visibly frustrated by the interaction. He then moved towards Rashid, leading the umpires to intervene before the argument could turn into a bigger incident.

Despite Burl's aggressive response, Rashid was seen smiling during the exchange. The spinner did not let the confrontation distract him, and the two players eventually moved on with the game.

Rashid Khan Blows Flying Kisses After Ryan Burl's Wicket

The contest between the two took another turn in the following over. Abdullah Ahmadzai removed Burl, bringing his innings to an end.

Rashid seized the moment to deliver a cheeky response. As Burl walked back, the Afghanistan spinner was seen blowing flying kisses in his direction, seemingly taking a playful dig at the batter following their earlier altercation.

The gesture gave the incident a memorable finish and quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. Footage of the exchange and Rashid's reaction has since spread across social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the on-field confrontation between Rashid Khan and Ryan Burl?

The disagreement reportedly started after Ryan Burl attempted to hit a delivery from Rashid Khan but failed to connect. A subsequent verbal exchange then led to Burl's visible frustration.

How did Rashid Khan react during the heated exchange with Ryan Burl?

Rashid Khan maintained his composure and was seen smiling during the confrontation. He did not appear interested in escalating the situation, even as umpires intervened.

What did Rashid Khan do after Ryan Burl was dismissed?

As Ryan Burl walked back to the pavilion after his dismissal, Rashid Khan was seen blowing flying kisses in his direction. This was interpreted as a playful dig following their earlier altercation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zimbabwe Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Ryan Burl Rashid Khan
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