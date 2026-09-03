Rape Case Cited As New Zealand Star With 175 T20s Is Dropped

Hampshire had brought in New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as an overseas player for the remaining County Championship fixtures, including their clash against Warwickshire. However, the club later decided against selecting him following strong criticism from supporters over his signing.

The backlash was linked to allegations of rape and assault that Kuggeleijn faced around 11 years ago. Hampshire confirmed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old would not represent the club after receiving significant opposition from members of its staff and fanbase.

In a statement shared on X, Hampshire acknowledged Kuggeleijn's controversial past and said the decision not to field him had been made after considering feedback from supporters and staff.

A statement from Hampshire Cricket. pic.twitter.com/S2Zf6dyqZw — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 2, 2026

Allegations Against Scott Kuggeleijn

Kuggeleijn was charged with rape and assault in 2015. His first trial ended without a verdict after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, before he was later acquitted following a retrial.

His selection for New Zealand in 2019, after his acquittal, also generated protests, with some supporters displaying messages criticising New Zealand Cricket over the decision.

Kuggeleijn had joined Hampshire for the final four County Championship matches of the season as an overseas signing.

Scott Kuggeleijn's Cricket Record

Kuggeleijn has represented New Zealand in three Tests, two ODIs and 18 T20Is, taking six, five and 16 wickets respectively. His most recent international appearance came in a Test match in 2024.

At the domestic level, he has claimed 379 wickets in 114 first-class matches, 175 wickets in 118 List A games and 186 wickets in 175 T20 appearances.

India to tour New Zealand in October

India's tour of New Zealand in late 2026 features a five-match T20 International series kickstarting on October 22. The tour serves as the opening leg of a multi-format bilateral series, followed by five ODIs and two Test matches through November.

1st T20I: October 22, 2026 - Hagley Park South, Christchurch (12:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I: October 24, 2026 - Hagley Park South, Christchurch (12:30 PM IST)

3rd T20I: October 27, 2026 - Hnry Stadium, Wellington (12:30 PM IST)

4th T20I: October 30, 2026 - Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

5th T20I: November 01, 2026 - Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30 PM IST)