Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live: The stage is set for a historic showdown at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground as domestic giants Karnataka face off against giant-killers Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. Starting Tuesday, February 24, this summit clash pits Karnataka’s star-studded batting lineup against the relentless pace attack of a J&K side enjoying a fairytale run.

Road To Hubli

Karnataka punched their ticket to the final following a clinical performance against Uttarakhand. Skipper Devdutt Padikkal led from the front with a monumental 232, supported by KL Rahul’s elegant 141. The emergence of Smaran Ravichandran, who struck twin centuries (135 & 127), ensured Karnataka posted a mammoth 736. On the bowling front, Vidyadhar Patil and Vijaykumar Vyshak provided the necessary breakthroughs to secure their spot via the first-innings lead.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted a comeback for the ages against Bengal. Despite trailing in the first innings, pacer Auqib Nabi turned the tide with match figures of 9/123. Aided by Sunil Kumar’s lethal second-innings spell, J&K bundled Bengal out for just 99. Tactical knocks from veteran Paras Dogra and the explosive Abdul Samad guided them to a 6-wicket win, marking their first-ever Ranji Trophy final appearance.

Match Details: Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final

Date: Tuesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Match Timing: 9:30 AM IST

Toss: 9:00 AM IST

Broadcast & Live Streaming

How to Watch KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy Final Live?

Cricket fans can catch the high-octane domestic action through the following platforms:

TV Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the final online via the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads for the Final

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Smaran Ravichandran, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Sateri (wk), Krishnan Shrijith.

Jammu & Kashmir: Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, Vanshaj Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Sahil Lotra, Rohit Sharma.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Telecast and Streaming | FAQs

What time does the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 24, with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Ranji Trophy final 2026 on TV?

The final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels across India.

How to watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final live streaming for free?

You can access the live stream of the KAR vs JK final through the JioHotstar app and website with a valid subscription.

Which venue is hosting the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final?

The summit clash will take place at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka.

Who are the key players to watch in the KAR vs JK Ranji final?

Keep an eye on Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul for their batting prowess, and J&K’s Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad for their match-winning capabilities.