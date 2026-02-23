Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRanji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Guide: When and Where To Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Final Match

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Guide: When and Where To Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Final Match

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final is here! Star-studded Karnataka takes on resilient Jammu & Kashmir in Hubli. Find out where to watch the live action on TV and online inluding match timings and squads.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live: The stage is set for a historic showdown at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground as domestic giants Karnataka face off against giant-killers Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. Starting Tuesday, February 24, this summit clash pits Karnataka’s star-studded batting lineup against the relentless pace attack of a J&K side enjoying a fairytale run.

Road To Hubli 

Karnataka punched their ticket to the final following a clinical performance against Uttarakhand. Skipper Devdutt Padikkal led from the front with a monumental 232, supported by KL Rahul’s elegant 141. The emergence of Smaran Ravichandran, who struck twin centuries (135 & 127), ensured Karnataka posted a mammoth 736. On the bowling front, Vidyadhar Patil and Vijaykumar Vyshak provided the necessary breakthroughs to secure their spot via the first-innings lead.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted a comeback for the ages against Bengal. Despite trailing in the first innings, pacer Auqib Nabi turned the tide with match figures of 9/123. Aided by Sunil Kumar’s lethal second-innings spell, J&K bundled Bengal out for just 99. Tactical knocks from veteran Paras Dogra and the explosive Abdul Samad guided them to a 6-wicket win, marking their first-ever Ranji Trophy final appearance.

Match Details: Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final

Date: Tuesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Match Timing: 9:30 AM IST

Toss: 9:00 AM IST

Broadcast & Live Streaming 

How to Watch KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy Final Live?

Cricket fans can catch the high-octane domestic action through the following platforms:

TV Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the final online via the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads for the Final

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Smaran Ravichandran, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Sateri (wk), Krishnan Shrijith.

Jammu & Kashmir: Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, Vanshaj Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Sahil Lotra, Rohit Sharma.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Telecast and Streaming | FAQs

What time does the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 24, with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Ranji Trophy final 2026 on TV?
The final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels across India.

How to watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final live streaming for free?
You can access the live stream of the KAR vs JK final through the JioHotstar app and website with a valid subscription.

Which venue is hosting the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final?
The summit clash will take place at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka.

Who are the key players to watch in the KAR vs JK Ranji final?
Keep an eye on Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul for their batting prowess, and J&K’s Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad for their match-winning capabilities.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 24, with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Ranji Trophy final 2026 on TV?

The final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels across India.

How to watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final live streaming?

You can access the live stream of the KAR vs JK final through the JioHotstar app and website.

Which venue is hosting the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final?

The summit clash will take place at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli.

Who are the key players to watch in the KAR vs JK Ranji final?

Key players include Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul, and J&K's Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranji Trophy Final Live Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Live Stream Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Guide: When and Where To Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Final Match
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Guide: When and Where To Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Final Match
Cricket
When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue
When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue
Cricket
India Coach Defends Team After SA Defeat; Says Fans Shouldn't Expect Trophy Halfway Through World Cup
India Coach Defends Team After SA Defeat; Says Fans Shouldn't Expect Trophy Halfway Through World Cup
Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Tilak Varma After India's Super 8 Defeat To South Africa
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Tilak Varma After India's Super 8 Defeat To South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget