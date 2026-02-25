Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final

BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final

Paras Dogra faces the BCCI's wrath after an incident involving him headbutting Karnataka player KV Aneesh during the final of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at Hubli.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BCCI has officially cracked down on Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra following his physical confrontation with a Karnataka player on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, the domestic legend has reportedly escaped a match ban, receiving a financial penalty instead.

50 Per Cent Match Fee Fine

The flashpoint, which saw Dogra headbutt Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh with his helmet, led to immediate intervention from the on-field umpires and senior Karnataka players. While a physical altercation typically invites severe sanctions or suspensions, Dogra is set to walk away with a relatively lenient punishment.

"The 21-season Ranji veteran has been fined 50 per cent of his match-fees," according to a report by Cricbuzz.

While the final official statement from match referee Narayanan Kutty is expected at the conclusion of the match, the current penalty suggests that the "doyen of domestic cricket" will not face further suspension.

How the Chaos Unfolded

The incident was triggered after Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a boundary. In a moment captured clearly on camera, Dogra confronted Aneesh at silly point and intentionally butted his helmet against the fielder's. 

The act prompted an animated response from Mayank Agarwal, who stepped in to shield his teammate, while Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal was seen in a deep conversation with umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe.

J&K Mount Massive 527/6 as Karnataka Toil

The controversy overshadowed a historic batting display by Jammu and Kashmir, who ended the second day in total command. The visitors have effectively batted the eight-time champions out of the game on a gruelling day for the Hubli groundsmen.

The Century Hero: Shubham Pundir led the way with a magnificent 121.

The Captain’s Knock: Despite the disciplinary meltdown, Paras Dogra contributed a gutsy 70.

Middle-Order Strength: Yawer Hassan (88), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), and Sahil Lotra (54)* all piled on the runs.

The Lone Warrior: Prasidh Krishna was the only Karnataka bowler to find any rhythm, finishing the day with figures of 3/90 in 29 overs.

Brief Scores: J&K 527/6 (Pundir 121, Hassan 88, Dogra 70; Prasidh Krishna 3/90) vs Karnataka.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has BCCI taken against Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra?

BCCI has fined Paras Dogra 50% of his match fees following a physical confrontation with a Karnataka player.

Why was Paras Dogra penalized?

Dogra was penalized for headbutting a Karnataka substitute fielder with his helmet after edging a delivery for a boundary.

Will Paras Dogra face a ban from matches?

Despite the incident, Dogra has reportedly escaped a match ban and will not face further suspension.

How did the on-field umpires and Karnataka players react to the confrontation?

On-field umpires and senior Karnataka players immediately intervened following the physical altercation between Dogra and Aneesh.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranji Trophy Final Ranji Trophy 2025-26 J&K Vs Karnataka Paras Dogra J&K Vs KAr Paras Dogra Headbutt Video
Embed widget