BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final

BCCI has officially cracked down on Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra following his physical confrontation with a Karnataka player on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, the domestic legend has reportedly escaped a match ban, receiving a financial penalty instead.

50 Per Cent Match Fee Fine

The flashpoint, which saw Dogra headbutt Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh with his helmet, led to immediate intervention from the on-field umpires and senior Karnataka players. While a physical altercation typically invites severe sanctions or suspensions, Dogra is set to walk away with a relatively lenient punishment.

"The 21-season Ranji veteran has been fined 50 per cent of his match-fees," according to a report by Cricbuzz.

While the final official statement from match referee Narayanan Kutty is expected at the conclusion of the match, the current penalty suggests that the "doyen of domestic cricket" will not face further suspension.

How the Chaos Unfolded

The incident was triggered after Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a boundary. In a moment captured clearly on camera, Dogra confronted Aneesh at silly point and intentionally butted his helmet against the fielder's.

The act prompted an animated response from Mayank Agarwal, who stepped in to shield his teammate, while Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal was seen in a deep conversation with umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe.

J&K Mount Massive 527/6 as Karnataka Toil

The controversy overshadowed a historic batting display by Jammu and Kashmir, who ended the second day in total command. The visitors have effectively batted the eight-time champions out of the game on a gruelling day for the Hubli groundsmen.

The Century Hero: Shubham Pundir led the way with a magnificent 121.

The Captain’s Knock: Despite the disciplinary meltdown, Paras Dogra contributed a gutsy 70.

Middle-Order Strength: Yawer Hassan (88), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), and Sahil Lotra (54)* all piled on the runs.

The Lone Warrior: Prasidh Krishna was the only Karnataka bowler to find any rhythm, finishing the day with figures of 3/90 in 29 overs.

Brief Scores: J&K 527/6 (Pundir 121, Hassan 88, Dogra 70; Prasidh Krishna 3/90) vs Karnataka.