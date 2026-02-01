Ramiz Raja Shamelessly Defends Usman Tariq’s 'Chucking' Bowling Action On Live TV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium was not just a display of spin dominance but also the stage for a heated controversy.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green found himself at the center of a storm after seemingly accusing Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq of an illegal bowling action.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the Australian chase. Green, who was battling hard with a 20-ball 35, was deceived by Tariq’s unique, low-release delivery.

As Green sliced a catch to Shadab Khan and began his walk back to the dugout, broadcast cameras captured him twice mimicking a throwing motion with a bent elbow. The footage quickly went viral, reigniting a long-standing debate regarding the legality of the 30-year-old "chuker" spinner's action.

Ramiz Raja Shamelessly Advices to "Deal With It"

Former Pakistan captain and commentator Ramiz Raja was far from impressed by Green’s public display of frustration. Speaking on live television, Raja lambasted the Australian for focusing on the bowler’s action rather than his own dismissal.

"Well, you have to got to deal with it. It's as simple as that. That is the wrong way of looking at things," Raja remarked during the broadcast.

Raja’s comments also echoed a sentiment often felt in the subcontinent, that visiting batters should focus on adapting to local conditions and unique bowling styles instead of making on-field accusations.

Tariq himself later added fuel to the fire by posting a cheeky video on Instagram, mocking the "frustration" of the dismissed batter.

The Legality of Usman Tariq’s Action

This is not the first time Usman Tariq has faced scrutiny. His unusual pause and low-arm delivery have been reported twice during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2024 and 2025.

However, on both occasions, Tariq underwent official biomechanical testing at the PCB-accredited lab in Lahore and received the necessary clearance to continue bowling.

Tariq has previously attributed his unique style to his physical dimensions, even jokingly claiming to have "two elbows" in his arm. Despite the clearance, the visual of his delivery remains jarring to many international batters, as evidenced by Green’s reaction.

Pakistan Secure Series with Questionable Spin

The controversy overshadowed what was a historic night for Pakistan cricket. Led by Salman Ali Agha’s aggressive 76, the hosts posted a formidable 198/5. In response, the Pakistani spin quintet took all ten wickets to bundle Australia out for just 108.

Abrar Ahmed (3/14) and Shadab Khan (3/26) were the chief destroyers, helping Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

This marks Pakistan’s first T20I series victory over Australia since 2018. With the final match scheduled for Sunday, February 1, the hosts will look for a clean sweep before heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.