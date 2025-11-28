According to Harsh Goenka, elder brother of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, the 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are reportedly seeking new ownership.

Harsha shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening, writing: “I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale – RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in on the rich valuations today. So, two teams for sale and 4–5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers – will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or USA?”

Who currently owns Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise is currently primarily owned by Manoj Badale through his company, Emerging Media IPL Ltd., which holds approximately 65% of the team’s stake.

Badale has been the leading figure behind franchise since its inception in 2008 and continues to play a central role in its operations and strategic decisions.

In addition to Badale, other minority stakeholders include RedBird Capital Partners, which owns about 15% of the team, and media-business magnate Lachlan Murdoch, who holds a smaller, undisclosed share.

Over the years, the ownership structure has evolved, with earlier minor stakeholders - such as the family of the late Shane Warne - no longer holding significant shares.

RCB also up for sale

The 2025 IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are also up for sale ahead of the 2026 IPL season. On November 5, Diageo confirmed that it had officially initiated the process to sell the franchise. The company also noted that the sale process is expected to conclude by March 31, 2026, setting a clear timeline for potential buyers.