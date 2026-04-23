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HomeSportsCricketRajasthan Royals Pacer Hit With Major Penalty By BCCI

Rajasthan Royals Pacer Hit With Major Penalty By BCCI

Burger was found guilty of a Level 1 offense under the IPL Code of Conduct.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

Following Rajasthan Royals' recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 22, South African pacer Nandre Burger has been sanctioned by the BCCI for a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Nandre Burger Fined for Code of Conduct Breach

While his performance on the field was instrumental in RR’s 40-run win, Nandre Burger’s conduct during the match has drawn a penalty from the league’s governing body.

Details of Punishment:

Financial Penalty: Burger has been fined 10% of his match fee.

Demerit Points: In addition to the fine, the pacer was handed one demerit point.

The Offense

According to the official BCCI statement, Burger was found guilty of a Level 1 offense under the IPL Code of Conduct. While the exact moment was not specified, such penalties are typically issued for excessive appealing, showing dissent at an umpire's decision, or using offensive language/gestures during the heat of the game.

Admission of Guilt: Burger reportedly admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, meaning no formal hearing was required.

Impact on Field

Despite the disciplinary setback, Burger’s bowling was a highlight of the match. He finished with figures of 2/27, playing a crucial role in dismantling the LSG chase:

He claimed the massive wicket of LSG captain Rishabh Pant for a duck.

He dismissed a dangerous Mitchell Marsh (55), who was the only LSG batter mounting a serious threat.

Bigger Picture for Rajasthan Royals

This isn't the only off-field headline for RR this week. The team manager, Romi Bhinder, was also recently fined ₹1 lakh and given a warning after being caught using a mobile phone in the dugout during a game against RCB - a violation of the anti-corruption protocol (PMOA).

With RR currently sitting at No. 2 in the points table, the management will be eager to ensure that these minor disciplinary lapses don't distract the squad as they head into the business end of the season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nandre Burger fined by the BCCI?

Nandre Burger was sanctioned for a Level 1 offense under the IPL Code of Conduct, likely for excessive appealing, dissent, or offensive language/gestures during the match.

What is the penalty Nandre Burger received?

Burger was fined 10% of his match fee and received one demerit point for his breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Did Nandre Burger contest the sanction?

No, Burger admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, so no formal hearing was necessary.

What was Nandre Burger's contribution in the match against LSG?

Despite the penalty, Burger had a strong bowling performance, taking key wickets of Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh, finishing with figures of 2/27.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 Nandre Burger INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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