Yes, there is a significant chance of rain and thunderstorms in Colombo on February 15 due to a developing low-pressure system. This could lead to delays or reduced overs.
Rain Alert For IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Colombo Weather Latest Update
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Latest Update: Weather predictions indicate a significant threat of rain, which could lead to delays or a shortened IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026 game.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 15 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 could be affected by adverse weather conditions in Colombo.
With IND vs PAK T20 WC match set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, rain forecasts have added an extra layer of uncertainty ahead of the encounter.
Low-Pressure System Raises Concern
Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department has indicated that a low-pressure system may develop over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around match day.
If it intensifies, Colombo could experience significant rainfall. Forecasts suggest a strong possibility of showers, with thunderstorms likely around the scheduled start time (7 pm IST).
This could delay IND-PAK match toss (6:30 PM IST) or even lead to a reduction in overs. Although sunny intervals are expected, intermittent rain may influence team combinations and match strategy.
Forecasts show a 50-65% chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms during IND-PAK match hours.
Hourly Breakdown:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Moderate risk (approx. 48-52% chance).
7:00 PM (Match Start): Probability drops to around 20%, though cloudy conditions will persist.
Group A Top Spot at Stake
The contest carries major implications, as both sides are competing for the top position in Group A.
India come into the game on the back of a 93-run win over Namibia, highlighted by Ishan Kishan's brisk 61 and the tournament's highest powerplay total so far.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are also in strong form and remain close to India on net run rate. The result will likely determine the group leader.
Recent Rivalry and Team Updates
India and Pakistan have largely faced each other only in ICC and ACC tournaments in recent years. Their most recent meeting was in the 2025 Asia Cup final, where India secured a five-wicket win.
There is also attention on Abhishek Sharma's fitness after he missed practice due to a stomach ailment. Team officials remain optimistic about his availability. With weather uncertainty looming, fans are hoping conditions allow for a full contest in what promises to be another gripping chapter of the India-Pakistan rivalry.
Related Video
T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs
Frequently Asked Questions
Will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match be affected by weather?
What are the chances of rain during the IND vs PAK match?
Forecasts indicate a 50-65% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the match hours. While the probability drops around the scheduled start time, cloudy conditions are expected.
What is at stake in the India vs Pakistan match?
The match is crucial as both teams are competing for the top spot in Group A. The result will likely determine the group leader.
What was the result of the most recent India vs Pakistan encounter?
India won their most recent meeting against Pakistan by five wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup final.