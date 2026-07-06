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English NewsSportsCricketRahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 87 To Resuscitate India U19 Against Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 87 To Resuscitate India U19 Against Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay smashed a brilliant 87 off 67 balls, rescuing India U19 from a top-order collapse to post 285 against Sri Lanka U19 in the second Youth ODI.

Written By : PTI, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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  • Gimhan Mendis took five wickets restricting India U19.

Hambantota (Sri Lanka): Promising Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, made a 67-ball 87, leading India U19 to a competitive 285 against Sri Lanka U19 in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series here on Monday.

Electing to bat, India U19 slipped to 81 for four in the 19th over but found saviours in Anvay, who struck nine fours and a six, and Arjun Rajput (76, 81b).

Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay and Rajput added 145 runs for the fifth wicket to take India to 221 before the latter was caught short of his crease by Dimantha Mahavithana’s throw.

Anvay was quite aggressive during his stay, hammering Chamika Heenatigala for a six and four in successive balls and fetching his first-ever Youth ODI fifty in 47 balls.

A century was there for his taking, but Anvay fell to left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, the star for Sri Lanka with figures of five for 41.

His departure reduced India U19 to 263 for seven, and the visitors soon folded, losing the remaining three wickets for 22 runs.

India U19 are leading the three-match series 1-0 after beating the home side by four wickets in the first match.

On that occasion, the Indian colts chased down 321 with four balls to spare, even though Anvay could only make 14.

Brief scores: India U19: 285 all out in 47.2 overs (Anvay Dravid 87, Arjun Rajput 76; Gimhan Mendis 5/41) vs Sri Lanka U19. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current series standing?

India U19 is currently leading the three-match series 1-0. They won the first match by four wickets.

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News India U19 Anvay Dravid Rahul DRAVID
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