Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, scored a blistering 151 runs off 100 deliveries for Karnataka Under-19. His performance secured his team's place in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts.
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 151 As Karnataka Pull Off Stunning 352-Run Chase
Anvay Dravid produced a spectacular innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, powering Karnataka into the knockouts with a remarkable chase against Gujarat.
- Anvay Dravid's 151 led Karnataka to knockout stage.
- He and Dhruv scored centuries, chasing Gujarat's 357 total.
- Gujarat posted 357/4 with two unbeaten centuries initially.
Anvay Dravid, son of India batting legend Rahul Dravid, delivered a standout performance for Karnataka Under-19. He scored a blistering 151 to secure his team’s place in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts. Karnataka defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets on Friday after completing a daunting chase in a high-scoring contest. Leading the side, Anvay took just 100 deliveries to compile his century-plus innings, striking 20 boundaries and three sixes.
Anvay & Dhruv Power Karnataka Into Knockouts
The defining partnership came when Anvay and Dhruv joined forces to rebuild Karnataka’s innings and then accelerate towards victory.
The pair added 203 runs for the third wicket in a little over 26 overs, putting Gujarat’s bowling attack under sustained pressure.
Both batsmen maintained an attacking approach, ensuring that Karnataka remained on course despite the enormous target.
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Anvay’s leadership and his ability to convert a strong start into a massive individual score made the innings particularly significant in the knockout qualification race.
His effort proved decisive as Karnataka hunted down a target revised to 352 under the VJD method, reaching the required total in 45.3 overs.
The youngster found an equally destructive partner in Dhruv Krishnan, who also produced a century from 100 balls, finishing with 131.
Gujarat’s Batsmen Set Up Run-Fest
Gujarat had earlier piled up 357 for four in their allotted 50 overs, with Sameer Bhandari and Yash Panjwani producing outstanding unbeaten hundreds.
Bhandari struck 119 not out from 88 deliveries, while Panjwani finished unbeaten on 106 off just 57 balls.
Their explosive partnership transformed Gujarat’s innings after the team had slipped to 140 for four in 30.3 overs.
The fifth-wicket stand yielded 217 runs in only 19 overs, giving Gujarat a commanding platform and setting up a contest dominated by attacking cricket.
However, Anvay and Dhruv answered that challenge with a remarkable partnership of their own.
Their performances carried Karnataka through to the next stage and placed Anvay’s achievement firmly in the spotlight as the tournament moves towards its knockout rounds.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Anvay Dravid and what was his recent achievement?
How did Karnataka win their match against Gujarat?
Karnataka defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets, successfully chasing a revised target of 352 runs in 45.3 overs. Anvay Dravid's 151 and Dhruv Krishnan's 131 were key to the victory.
What was the score posted by the Gujarat team?
Gujarat had earlier piled up 357 for four in their allotted 50 overs. Sameer Bhandari (119 not out) and Yash Panjwani (106 not out) scored outstanding unbeaten hundreds.
What significant partnership contributed to Karnataka's success?
Anvay Dravid and Dhruv Krishnan formed a defining 203-run partnership for the third wicket. Their combined effort helped Karnataka rebuild their innings and accelerate towards victory.