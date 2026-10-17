Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Smashes 151 As Karnataka Pull Off Stunning 352-Run Chase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anvay Dravid's 151 led Karnataka to knockout stage.

He and Dhruv scored centuries, chasing Gujarat's 357 total.

Gujarat posted 357/4 with two unbeaten centuries initially.

Anvay Dravid, son of India batting legend Rahul Dravid, delivered a standout performance for Karnataka Under-19. He scored a blistering 151 to secure his team’s place in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts. Karnataka defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets on Friday after completing a daunting chase in a high-scoring contest. Leading the side, Anvay took just 100 deliveries to compile his century-plus innings, striking 20 boundaries and three sixes.

Anvay & Dhruv Power Karnataka Into Knockouts

The defining partnership came when Anvay and Dhruv joined forces to rebuild Karnataka’s innings and then accelerate towards victory.

The pair added 203 runs for the third wicket in a little over 26 overs, putting Gujarat’s bowling attack under sustained pressure.

Both batsmen maintained an attacking approach, ensuring that Karnataka remained on course despite the enormous target.

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Anvay’s leadership and his ability to convert a strong start into a massive individual score made the innings particularly significant in the knockout qualification race.

His effort proved decisive as Karnataka hunted down a target revised to 352 under the VJD method, reaching the required total in 45.3 overs.

The youngster found an equally destructive partner in Dhruv Krishnan, who also produced a century from 100 balls, finishing with 131.

Gujarat’s Batsmen Set Up Run-Fest

Gujarat had earlier piled up 357 for four in their allotted 50 overs, with Sameer Bhandari and Yash Panjwani producing outstanding unbeaten hundreds.

Bhandari struck 119 not out from 88 deliveries, while Panjwani finished unbeaten on 106 off just 57 balls.

Their explosive partnership transformed Gujarat’s innings after the team had slipped to 140 for four in 30.3 overs.

The fifth-wicket stand yielded 217 runs in only 19 overs, giving Gujarat a commanding platform and setting up a contest dominated by attacking cricket.

However, Anvay and Dhruv answered that challenge with a remarkable partnership of their own.

Their performances carried Karnataka through to the next stage and placed Anvay’s achievement firmly in the spotlight as the tournament moves towards its knockout rounds.