Rahul Dravid Joins Abhishek Bachchan’s European T20 Team, R Ashwin Set To Lead Dublin Franchise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Dravid invests in European T20 Premier League for 2026.

Dravid aims to grow European cricket's grassroots development.

Ravichandran Ashwin joins Dublin franchise as captain, mentor.

Rahul Dravid has always been known for supporting and nurturing young cricketers in India. From working closely with India’s Under-19 setup to coaching the senior Indian team to major victories, Dravid has consistently focused on building the next generation of players. After India’s successful World Cup-winning phase under his guidance, his vision for helping young cricketers now seems to be expanding beyond Indian cricket as well. In line with that vision, Rahul Dravid has officially invested in and joined the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL) with Abhishek Bachchan as the owner of the Dublin franchise ahead of the league’s 2026 launch.

Why Rahul Dravid Joined ETPL

Unlike many franchise league announcements filled with glamour and buzz, the launch of ETPL in Dublin remained rather quiet and understated - something that also reflected Rahul Dravid’s personality. While several modern leagues focus heavily on celebrity presence and entertainment, Dravid’s involvement appears to be more about creating opportunities for young talent in Europe.

Speaking about bringing Dravid on board, Abhishek Bachchan, co-owner of ETPL, said, “I wanted somebody like Rahul because of the kind of credibility and vision that he brings to anything that he does.”

Dravid himself explained that the league’s larger vision played a major role in his decision.

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“What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe. Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous potential for growth. Nurturing the next generation has always been important to me, and I believe ETPL can play a meaningful role in that journey.”

Ravi Ashwin Joins As Captain And Mentor

The Dublin franchise has also secured one of its biggest names - Ravichandran Ashwin. Following his retirement from professional cricket in India, Ashwin is now set to join the Dublin side as captain and mentor.

Despite the BCCI’s restrictions on Indian players participating in overseas franchise leagues outside the IPL, Ashwin’s retirement allowed him to explore this opportunity in European cricket. Known as one of the sharpest minds in the game, Ashwin is expected to contribute not just as a player but also as a mentor for young talent.

ETPL’s Big European Plan

Launched in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, ETPL aims to turn Europe into cricket’s next major growth market.

The league will feature franchises from Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Scheduled from August 26 to September 20, 2026, ETPL will consist of 33 matches between six city-based teams.

According to Bachchan, the league’s strength lies in the experienced cricket minds associated with it.

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“To have people like Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes, Dravid on board just goes to show the intent of the ETPL,” he said. “The kind of quality of people that we want in the ownership. Hence, that will dictate the kind of cricket and the way they help support players, young players and create new players from their local areas.”

Big Boost For ETPL

One of ETPL’s biggest advantages this year is its ICC-approved window between the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. This timing could help the tournament attract both international players and global attention.

“They're around us. We're not around them,” Bachchan joked. “That's the window the ICC gave us. That was the available window, and the last one of the year.”

The league has already attracted several international stars including Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone and Tim David, with some joining as players while others have come in as investors.

For Rahul Dravid, however, this move appears to be less about franchise glamour and more about helping cricket grow at the grassroots level globally - something that has remained central to his journey both as a player and a mentor