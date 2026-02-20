Rahul Chahar Confirms Divorce From Ishani Johar After 15-Month Court Battle

In a deeply personal social media update, Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has officially confirmed his separation from his wife, Ishani Johar. Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 20, the 26-year-old revealed that his marriage has legally concluded following an arduous 15-month legal process. The announcement comes nearly four years after the couple’s high-profile destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022.

Watch Post

A Heartfelt Reflection on "Young Marriage"

Chahar, who rose to prominence as a vital asset for both the Indian national side and the IPL, offered a raw perspective on his decision to marry at just 22 years old. In his post, he admitted that he entered the relationship before fully understanding his own needs or the life he intended to build.

“I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that comes from in truth,” Chahar wrote.

The Cost of Finality and a "Reset"

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner was candid about the emotional and personal toll of the legal proceedings. While he noted that the matter has been settled with a resolution that "costed a lot," he clarified that he is moving forward without bitterness.

Chahar stated that he closes this chapter with "clarity" rather than anger, viewing certain relationships as transformative teachers rather than permanent fixtures. He reframed the divorce as a "release" and a "reset," promising that his future choices will be built on a foundation of self-respect, peace, and better decisions.

Focusing on the IPL 2026

While the personal update has stunned fans, Chahar indicated that he is now focused on the future and his professional career. The leg-spinner is preparing for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, which is set to run from March to May.

Chahar will be sporting a new jersey this year, having been signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 5.20 crore during the mini-auction. After going initially unsold, the Rajasthan-born bowler fetched a significant sum in the accelerated process. Having been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the 2025 season, Chahar is looking to rebuild his career under the mentorship of the "Yellow Army".