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English NewsSportsCricketRachin Ravindra Injured In Bizarre Catch Attempt, India Series Now In Doubt

Rachin Ravindra Injured In Bizarre Catch Attempt, India Series Now In Doubt

Rachin Ravindra’s availability for New Zealand’s T20I series against India is in doubt after he dislocated his shoulder during a filming session.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra injured shoulder, uncertain for India T20Is.
  • Dislocation occurred during filming, landing awkwardly on a safety mat.
  • Medical assessment found no major damage, but recovery is tight.

New Zealand could be without one of its key white-ball players when it faces India in a five-match T20I series next month, with Rachin Ravindra’s participation now uncertain after a shoulder injury. The all-rounder dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional filming session while attempting a diving catch. Although subsequent medical examinations did not reveal any major structural damage, Ravindra still faces a race against time to recover before the series begins.

Ravindra Suffers Shoulder Injury During Diving Catch

Rachin Ravindra was injured after landing awkwardly on a safety mat while completing the diving catch attempt.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that the left-hander underwent an assessment by medical specialists on Friday.

The evaluation provided some relief, with no significant structural damage detected in the injured shoulder. However, that does not guarantee Ravindra will be fit in time for New Zealand’s upcoming assignment against India.

Read More: Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: India Fixtures, Match Dates, Quarter-Finals & Final Details

With the T20I series scheduled to start on October 22, the timing leaves the New Zealand camp waiting for further clarity.

The Black Caps are expected to name their squad next week, meaning Ravindra’s fitness could become an important factor in the selection process. 

Key White-Ball Player Facing Race Against Time

Ravindra’s potential absence would deprive New Zealand of a player who has become an important part of its limited-overs plans.

The 26-year-old offers value in both departments, giving the team an additional batting option while also providing a useful spin-bowling option.

His T20I record reflects that all-round contribution. Ravindra has featured in 52 matches for New Zealand in the format, scoring 759 runs. With the ball, he has taken 26 wickets, including career-best figures of 4/27.

That versatility makes his fitness particularly relevant as New Zealand prepares for a demanding series against India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Rachin Ravindra sustain?

Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional filming session while attempting a diving catch. He landed awkwardly on a safety mat.

Will Rachin Ravindra play in the T20I series against India?

His participation is uncertain due to the shoulder injury, and he faces a race against time to recover. New Zealand's squad will be named next week.

What did medical examinations reveal about Ravindra's injury?

Medical examinations did not reveal any major structural damage to his injured shoulder. However, this does not guarantee his fitness in time for the series.

Why is Rachin Ravindra's potential absence significant for New Zealand?

Ravindra is a key white-ball all-rounder, offering value in both batting and spin-bowling. His versatility makes him an important part of New Zealand's limited-overs plans.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Rachin Ravindra IND Vs NZ T20Is
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