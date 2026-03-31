‘He’s Not Even A Man...’: Ashwin Slams Calls To Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Team India

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Ashwin On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again underlined his immense potential with a breathtaking innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026. Facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a surface that had seemed tough for batsmen in the previous inning, the young sensation smashed a remarkable 15-ball half-century, leaving spectators and experts stunned. The knock, which came under testing conditions, only amplified the growing calls for his inclusion in the senior Indian side. His ability to dominate even on a difficult pitch highlighted a level of maturity well beyond his years.

Ashwin Calls For Calm Amid Sooryavanshi's Growing Hype

Ravichandran Ashwin, however, has urged caution despite the surging excitement.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran spinner made it clear that pushing Sooryavanshi into international cricket too early may not be the right approach.

"Don't give him such a target. He's not even a man, he is a kid. If MS Dhoni is playing until 45, and if Sooryavanshi plays until 40, he has two and a half decades left in cricket. Leave him alone, he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good not to play for India. He will play anyway eventually. When will he play? For that, we might have to wait a bit. Why are we always in a hurry?"

Ashwin’s remarks reflect a broader concern about managing young talent carefully, especially when expectations begin to skyrocket after early success.

Also Check: Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

Record-Breaking Rise Continues

Sooryavanshi’s rapid ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary. After debuting in the IPL last season, he etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest centurion in the league at just 14.

Even before turning 15, he had already made significant strides in India’s Under-19 and A teams, consistently delivering standout performances. His journey so far has showcased not only his talent but also his ability to adapt across different levels of the game.

Royals Eye Title Push With Young Star

Against CSK, Sooryavanshi displayed a range of strokes that few others managed on the same surface, further enhancing his reputation as a special talent. His fearless approach and shot-making ability left a lasting impression.

With a player of his calibre in their ranks, RR appear well-equipped to mount a serious challenge for the IPL 2026 title.

While the debate around his India debut continues, one thing remains certain, Sooryavanshi’s future in the sport looks incredibly bright.