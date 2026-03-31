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HomeSportsCricket‘He’s Not Even A Man...’: Ashwin Slams Calls To Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Team India

‘He’s Not Even A Man...’: Ashwin Slams Calls To Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Team India

R Ashwin urges patience despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 15-ball fifty, saying the teen star has plenty of time before a senior India debut.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Ashwin On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again underlined his immense potential with a breathtaking innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026. Facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a surface that had seemed tough for batsmen in the previous inning, the young sensation smashed a remarkable 15-ball half-century, leaving spectators and experts stunned. The knock, which came under testing conditions, only amplified the growing calls for his inclusion in the senior Indian side. His ability to dominate even on a difficult pitch highlighted a level of maturity well beyond his years.

Ashwin Calls For Calm Amid Sooryavanshi's Growing Hype

Ravichandran Ashwin, however, has urged caution despite the surging excitement.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran spinner made it clear that pushing Sooryavanshi into international cricket too early may not be the right approach.

"Don't give him such a target. He's not even a man, he is a kid. If MS Dhoni is playing until 45, and if Sooryavanshi plays until 40, he has two and a half decades left in cricket. Leave him alone, he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good not to play for India. He will play anyway eventually. When will he play? For that, we might have to wait a bit. Why are we always in a hurry?"

Ashwin’s remarks reflect a broader concern about managing young talent carefully, especially when expectations begin to skyrocket after early success.

Also Check: Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

Record-Breaking Rise Continues

Sooryavanshi’s rapid ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary. After debuting in the IPL last season, he etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest centurion in the league at just 14.

Even before turning 15, he had already made significant strides in India’s Under-19 and A teams, consistently delivering standout performances. His journey so far has showcased not only his talent but also his ability to adapt across different levels of the game.

Royals Eye Title Push With Young Star

Against CSK, Sooryavanshi displayed a range of strokes that few others managed on the same surface, further enhancing his reputation as a special talent. His fearless approach and shot-making ability left a lasting impression.

With a player of his calibre in their ranks, RR appear well-equipped to mount a serious challenge for the IPL 2026 title.

While the debate around his India debut continues, one thing remains certain, Sooryavanshi’s future in the sport looks incredibly bright.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve against CSK in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a remarkable 15-ball half-century against CSK on a challenging pitch. This performance highlighted his potential and maturity.

What is Ravichandran Ashwin's advice regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's career?

Ashwin urges caution and advises against rushing Sooryavanshi into international cricket too early. He believes the young player should be allowed to develop naturally.

What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's past achievements?

Sooryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL history at 14. He also performed well for India's Under-19 and A teams before turning 15.

How does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance impact Rajasthan Royals?

With Sooryavanshi in their squad, RR appears well-equipped to challenge for the IPL 2026 title. His fearless approach and skill make him a significant asset.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
R Ashwin IPL RR Vs CSK Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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