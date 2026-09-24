Ashwin Raises Serious Questions Over BCCI CoE Amid India’s Injury Problems

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's CoE faces scrutiny for player injury management.

Ashwin urged accountability, citing Chakravarthy's prolonged CoE rehabilitation.

PTI reported communication gap; Ashwin cited his own injury.

BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru has once again come under scrutiny over the management of player injuries, with questions being raised about communication between the facility’s medical staff and India’s senior selection committee. Amid growing discussion around repeated and lengthy injury layoffs involving Indian cricketers, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stressed the need for greater accountability within the system.

Ashwin Raises Varun Chakravarthy Example

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin also suggested a broader rethink of how India manages players across the three international formats.

"I think the time has come to make separate teams for Tests, ODIs and T20Is. There might be cross-pollination of one or two players. I think somewhere down the line there has to be accountability for injury management of players,"

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Ashwin also referred to Varun Chakravarthy while discussing the length of rehabilitation periods at the CoE.

"I know that Varun Chakravarthy was at the NCA for the last three to four months. We were asking for permission for the TNPL, and they didn't release him. He should have returned in a month, but he was there for two to three months."

The former India cricketer’s remarks come amid a PTI report claiming that a communication gap between the CoE’s sports science and medical teams and the national selection panel has become an issue.

Ashwin Also Reflects On His Own Injury

Ashwin pointed out that injury prevention is not solely the responsibility of medical teams, arguing that players themselves must also evaluate their training routines and physical workload.

He recalled an injury he suffered during his playing career, linking it to Olympic lifting.

"As a player, you also have to see that your training method is correct. Am I doing the right exercises? The only side strain I suffered in 2015 was due to Olympic lifting. After that, I stopped snatching,"

Ashwin’s comments add another dimension to the ongoing conversation around India’s injury-management structure, highlighting responsibilities on both the support staff and the players themselves.