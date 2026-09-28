WATCH: Quinton de Kock And Temba Bavuma Involved In Heated On-Field Fight Over Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bavuma, de Kock argued over crucial review, Jansen intervened.

Successful review removed Bartlett, securing Proteas 32-run win.

Proteas secured 2-0 series, Bavuma and Miller scored centuries.

Tempers flared during the second ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers, as Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and senior batter Quinton de Kock engaged in a fierce on-field argument over a crucial review call. Teammate Marco Jansen was ultimately forced to intervene to calm the rising tension.

The dramatic incident unfolded during the fourth delivery of the 48th over. Fast bowler Lizaad Williams produced a pinpoint yorker on middle and leg to target Australian batter Xavier Bartlett, who attempted to back away and slash at the delivery. Bartlett missed completely, resulting in a loud LBW appeal that struck him right in front of the stumps.

The Heated Review And Jansen's Intervention

When the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, chaos erupted in the middle. Bavuma and de Kock engaged in an intense, animated debate over whether to risk a review, with television replays capturing explicit finger-pointing and heavy friction between the pair.

Despite the visible dissent, Bavuma opted to review the decision. The gamble paid off immediately as ball tracking displayed three reds, forcing Bartlett to depart after a dangerous knock of 50 runs off 28 balls.

WATCH: Bavuma And Quinton de Kock Heated On-Field Exchange

The exchange between Temba Bavuma and de Kock. He has to respect Bavuma as a captain. pic.twitter.com/zo8KBKNiNA — Ngqanga Nentsiba Zayo (@Intengu_drongo) September 27, 2026

The atmosphere remained tense even after the successful review. The sharp exchange between Bavuma and de Kock continued until all-rounder Marco Jansen stepped in between the two veterans to de-escalate the situation, prompting the visibly frustrated wicketkeeper-batter to walk away from the huddle.

Proteas Seal Series Victory In Johannesburg

The dramatic confrontation failed to derail South Africa, who secured a 32-run victory to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The triumph marked the Proteas' fifth consecutive home ODI win over Australia while batting first, extending their historical dominance to 10 series victories out of 16 bilateral contests featuring three or more matches.

Earlier in the match, Bavuma led from the front with a brilliant century, supported equally by a explosive ton from David Miller to power the hosts to a competitive total.

Reflecting on the hard-fought win, Bavuma praised the team's resilience. “Overall good team performance. Started with a bad pitch, tricky up front, but we managed to handle that challenge and then got ourselves to that total. Unbelievable innings by David Miller, and then the bowlers as well, you know, they held their nerve. The first ten, we knew they were going to put us under pressure, but we understood a couple of wickets would put them on the back foot,” he said.