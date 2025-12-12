Quinton de Kock’s Value Skyrockets - These IPL Teams Could Bid Millions!

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketQuinton de Kock’s Value Skyrockets - These IPL Teams Could Bid Millions!

De Kock’s explosive knock in IND vs SA 2nd T20I has strengthened his case as a top-tier wicketkeeper-opener.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the second T20 against India, South African opener Quinton de Kock unleashed a fiery knock. He went after the Indian bowlers from the very first over, smashing boundaries and towering sixes at will.

De Kock brought up his half-century in just 26 balls and eventually hammered 90 off 45 deliveries. This comes right after his brilliant century in the ODI series.

With this kind of form, de Kock has massively boosted his chances of earning a huge paycheck at the IPL auction, where several teams are in search of a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Could Attract Multi-Crore Bids

The mini-auction for upcoming IPL season is set for December 16. De Kock’s explosive knock has strengthened his case as a top-tier wicketkeeper-opener.

Three teams, in particular, may go all out for him. Delhi Capitals are expected to hunt for an opening batter after releasing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, making de Kock an ideal fit for their lineup.

KKR and PBKS Also Eyeing Him

Although Kolkata Knight Riders released de Kock earlier, his current form could tempt them to buy him back - especially since they have also let go of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

De Kock perfectly fits their requirement for a wicketkeeper who can open the innings. Apart from KKR and DC, Punjab Kings may also enter the bidding war, as they have released Josh Inglis and need a dependable wicketkeeper-batsman.

De Kock's Carnage Sets Up Dominant South African Win

Quinton de Kock's blistering 90 off just 46 balls was the crucial anchor that powered South Africa to their imposing total of 213/4 in IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Mullanpur.

The destructive knock, featuring seven sixes, completely dismantled India's bowling rhythm early on, forcing the hosts to chase an intimidating run rate.

De Kock's aggressive start ensured a strong platform, which late-order hitters like Donovan Ferreira and David Miller capitalised on. By setting a daunting 214-run target, De Kock put immediate, intense pressure on India's top order, leading to their early collapse and the eventual 51-run victory.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Quinton De Kock India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Quinton De Kock News IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
