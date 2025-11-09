Quinton de Kock Equals MS Dhoni, Beats Virat Kohli's Record In Pakistan

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa concluded on November 8 at the Faisalabad Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan securing a 2-1 series win by defeating the Proteas by seven wickets. Despite the loss, South Africa’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock achieved remarkable milestones during the series.

De Kock equals MS Dhoni’s Player of Series record

Returning from retirement, Quinton de Kock starred with the bat throughout the series, scoring 239 runs in three matches, including a century and two fifties.

His stellar performance earned him the Player of the Series award, marking his seventh time receiving this honor as a wicketkeeper in ODIs - a record that ties him with former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Surpassing Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in ODI runs

De Kock also reached 7,000 ODI runs with a half-century in the third match, becoming the second-fastest batsman in terms of innings to achieve this feat. He reached the milestone in 158 innings, ahead of Kane Williamson (159) and Virat Kohli (161).

Becoming one of South Africa’s top ODI scorers

With 7,009 runs in 223 ODIs at an average of 46.72, de Kock surpassed Graeme Smith (6,989) to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for South Africa in ODIs. The top five South African ODI run-scorers now include Jacques Kallis (11,550), AB de Villiers (9,427), Hashim Amla (8,113), Herschelle Gibbs (8,094), and de Kock.

Top wicketkeeper Player of the Series awards in ODIs:

7 – Quinton de Kock

7 – MS Dhoni

6 – Mushfiqur Rahim

5 – Shai Hope

Fastest to 7,000 ODI runs (innings):

150 – Hashim Amla

158 – Quinton de Kock

159 – Kane Williamson

161 – Virat Kohli

166 – AB de Villiers

168 – Joe Root

Quinton de Kock’s exceptional return to international cricket has reinforced his place among the elite wicketkeeper-batsmen in ODI history, both for South Africa and globally.

