'Spirit Of Punjab': Harbhajan Singh Hails Flood-Affected Family's Gesture - Watch Video

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday shared a heart-touching video from flood-hit Punjab.

In the clip, a family that had lost nearly everything in the devastating floods could be seen offering tea and snacks to relief volunteers. Harbhajan lauded this gesture, calling it a true reflection of the “spirit of Punjab.”

Despite their own hardships, the family chose to serve those who came forward to help them, showcasing resilience and gratitude in the face of tragedy.

As per Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian, the recent floods have impacted over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, leading to widespread displacement and massive losses to homes, farmlands, livestock, and human lives.

"When volunteers went to deliver relief materials, the flood-affected family despite having lost almost everything prepared tea and served it to the volunteers in return. That's the spirit of Panjab. Rab de bande," Harbhajan captioned the video.

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the widespread destruction in his home state of Punjab.

Taking to X, he wrote," Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we'll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people."