Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Spirit Of Punjab': Harbhajan Singh Hails Flood-Affected Family's Gesture - Watch Video

'Spirit Of Punjab': Harbhajan Singh Hails Flood-Affected Family's Gesture - Watch Video

Despite their own hardships, the family chose to serve those who came forward to help them, showcasing resilience and gratitude in the face of tragedy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday shared a heart-touching video from flood-hit Punjab.

In the clip, a family that had lost nearly everything in the devastating floods could be seen offering tea and snacks to relief volunteers. Harbhajan lauded this gesture, calling it a true reflection of the “spirit of Punjab.”

Despite their own hardships, the family chose to serve those who came forward to help them, showcasing resilience and gratitude in the face of tragedy.

As per Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian, the recent floods have impacted over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, leading to widespread displacement and massive losses to homes, farmlands, livestock, and human lives.

"When volunteers went to deliver relief materials, the flood-affected family despite having lost almost everything prepared tea and served it to the volunteers in return. That's the spirit of Panjab. Rab de bande," Harbhajan captioned the video.

Watch Video

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the widespread destruction in his home state of Punjab.

Taking to X, he wrote," Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we'll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people."

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harbhajan Singh Punjab Floods PUNJAB Punjab Rains
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget