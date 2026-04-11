WATCH: PSL Overseas Players Puzzled As Rizwan Delivers Speech In Urdu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rizwan's Urdu speech confused overseas players.

Rawalpindiz captain rallied team after consecutive defeats.

Team struggles in PSL 2026 with zero wins so far.

Muhammad Rizwan PSL Speech: This season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has generated significant attention, not just for the cricket on display but also for a series of off-field incidents. From powerful gusts of wind knocking over the ground staff to post-match interviews conducted under umbrellas in the rain, the tournament has produced several unusual moments. The latest to capture attention involves Rawalpindiz captain Muhammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batsman, in an apparent effort to rally his side, is seen addressing his teammates while they stand together in a circle.

However, as Rizwan delivers his speech in Urdu, the overseas players present appear visibly unsure, adding an unintended layer of amusement to the scene. Have a look:

🚨 Muhammad Rizwan is motivating RawalPindiz after losing 4 matches



Rizwan gave a motivating speech in Urdu as oveeseas players, including Sam Billings, kept wondering what nonsense this guy is peddling.



PSL can't be a serious tournament! 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/7EbvUvIRWb — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 10, 2026

Rawalpindiz have played 5 matches in PSL 2026 so far and have lost all of them.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Here's what the PSL 2026 points table looks like as of this writing:

Multan Sultans - Matches: 5 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Points: 8 NRR: +0.941

Peshawar Zalmis - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.877

Islamabad United - Matches: 5 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.052

Karachi Kings - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 6 NRR: -1.639

Quetta Gladiators - Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Points: 4 NRR: +0.456

Lahore Qalandars - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: -0.051

Hyderabad Kingsmen - Matches: 4 Won: 0 Lost: 4 Points: 0 NRR: -1.588

Rawalpindiz - Matches: 5 Won: 0 Lost: 5 Points: 0 NRR: -1.864

The next match in the league is between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. It is worth noting that this year's PSL is being conducted behind closed-doors, and in just two venues.

When Is Rawalpindiz Next PSL Match?

Muhammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz will be in action next against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026.