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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: PSL Overseas Players Puzzled As Rizwan Delivers Speech In Urdu

WATCH: PSL Overseas Players Puzzled As Rizwan Delivers Speech In Urdu

Muhammad Rizwan’s PSL 2026 speech grabs attention as Rawalpindiz struggle with 5 straight losses, while seemingly confused overseas players add humor to the moment.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rizwan's Urdu speech confused overseas players.
  • Rawalpindiz captain rallied team after consecutive defeats.
  • Team struggles in PSL 2026 with zero wins so far.

Muhammad Rizwan PSL Speech: This season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has generated significant attention, not just for the cricket on display but also for a series of off-field incidents. From powerful gusts of wind knocking over the ground staff to post-match interviews conducted under umbrellas in the rain, the tournament has produced several unusual moments. The latest to capture attention involves Rawalpindiz captain Muhammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batsman, in an apparent effort to rally his side, is seen addressing his teammates while they stand together in a circle.

However, as Rizwan delivers his speech in Urdu, the overseas players present appear visibly unsure, adding an unintended layer of amusement to the scene. Have a look:

Rawalpindiz have played 5 matches in PSL 2026 so far and have lost all of them.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Here's what the PSL 2026 points table looks like as of this writing:

Multan Sultans - Matches: 5 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Points: 8 NRR: +0.941

Peshawar Zalmis - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.877

Islamabad United - Matches: 5 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.052

Karachi Kings - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 6 NRR: -1.639

Quetta Gladiators - Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Points: 4 NRR: +0.456

Lahore Qalandars - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: -0.051

Hyderabad Kingsmen - Matches: 4 Won: 0 Lost: 4 Points: 0 NRR: -1.588

Rawalpindiz - Matches: 5 Won: 0 Lost: 5 Points: 0 NRR: -1.864

The next match in the league is between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. It is worth noting that this year's PSL is being conducted behind closed-doors, and in just two venues.

When Is Rawalpindiz Next PSL Match?

Muhammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz will be in action next against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Muhammad Rizwan's recent PSL speech?

Muhammad Rizwan delivered a motivating speech in Urdu to his teammates. The overseas players present appeared unsure of what was being said.

How has Rawalpindiz performed in PSL 2026 so far?

Rawalpindiz has played 5 matches in PSL 2026 and lost all of them, currently holding 0 points.

When is Rawalpindiz's next match?

Rawalpindiz's next match is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026, against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Where is the PSL 2026 being played?

This year's PSL is being conducted behind closed doors and in only two venues.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
PSL Pakistan Cricket Muhammad Rizwan Rawalpindiz
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