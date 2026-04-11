Muhammad Rizwan delivered a motivating speech in Urdu to his teammates. The overseas players present appeared unsure of what was being said.
WATCH: PSL Overseas Players Puzzled As Rizwan Delivers Speech In Urdu
Muhammad Rizwan’s PSL 2026 speech grabs attention as Rawalpindiz struggle with 5 straight losses, while seemingly confused overseas players add humor to the moment.
- Rizwan's Urdu speech confused overseas players.
- Rawalpindiz captain rallied team after consecutive defeats.
- Team struggles in PSL 2026 with zero wins so far.
Muhammad Rizwan PSL Speech: This season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has generated significant attention, not just for the cricket on display but also for a series of off-field incidents. From powerful gusts of wind knocking over the ground staff to post-match interviews conducted under umbrellas in the rain, the tournament has produced several unusual moments. The latest to capture attention involves Rawalpindiz captain Muhammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batsman, in an apparent effort to rally his side, is seen addressing his teammates while they stand together in a circle.
However, as Rizwan delivers his speech in Urdu, the overseas players present appear visibly unsure, adding an unintended layer of amusement to the scene. Have a look:
🚨 Muhammad Rizwan is motivating RawalPindiz after losing 4 matches— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 10, 2026
Rizwan gave a motivating speech in Urdu as oveeseas players, including Sam Billings, kept wondering what nonsense this guy is peddling.
PSL can't be a serious tournament! 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/7EbvUvIRWb
Rawalpindiz have played 5 matches in PSL 2026 so far and have lost all of them.
PSL 2026 Points Table
Here's what the PSL 2026 points table looks like as of this writing:
Multan Sultans - Matches: 5 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Points: 8 NRR: +0.941
Peshawar Zalmis - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.877
Islamabad United - Matches: 5 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 7 NRR: +2.052
Karachi Kings - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Points: 6 NRR: -1.639
Quetta Gladiators - Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Points: 4 NRR: +0.456
Lahore Qalandars - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: -0.051
Hyderabad Kingsmen - Matches: 4 Won: 0 Lost: 4 Points: 0 NRR: -1.588
Rawalpindiz - Matches: 5 Won: 0 Lost: 5 Points: 0 NRR: -1.864
The next match in the league is between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. It is worth noting that this year's PSL is being conducted behind closed-doors, and in just two venues.
When Is Rawalpindiz Next PSL Match?
Muhammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz will be in action next against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Muhammad Rizwan's recent PSL speech?
How has Rawalpindiz performed in PSL 2026 so far?
Rawalpindiz has played 5 matches in PSL 2026 and lost all of them, currently holding 0 points.
When is Rawalpindiz's next match?
Rawalpindiz's next match is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026, against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
Where is the PSL 2026 being played?
This year's PSL is being conducted behind closed doors and in only two venues.