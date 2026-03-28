Mushtaq Ahmed Draws Backlash For Jibe At Ex-England Pacer During PSL

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Mushtaq Ahmed Backlash Over PSL Comments: Former Pakistan spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, has come under fire after an awkward on-air exchange with ex-England pacer Dominic Cork during coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), leaving viewers unimpressed. The incident occurred in the lead-up to a PSL fixture, where both former cricketers were part of the broadcast panel. What began as a routine discussion quickly turned uncomfortable when Mushtaq shifted the conversation towards their past on-field encounters. His remarks appeared to catch Cork off guard, especially as the Englishman attempted to steer the discussion back to the game.

Tense Moment Unfolds On Air

🚨🚨Mushtaq Ahmed embarrassed dominic cork on camera



- i meam he was just simply asking him a question and all of sudden Mushtaq Ahmed just embarrassed him,



• Lack of manners or what ? pic.twitter.com/5Uw0VcFGX0 March 27, 2026

During the pre-match buildup, Cork said, "You were a genius, turned the ball both ways. Adam Zampa is behind us. What would you be telling him about bowling on this surface?"

Rather than engaging with the question, Mushtaq responded with a pointed remark about his past success against Cork, repeatedly bringing up the same claim.

"Before I tell Zampa something, let me tell you something. How many times have you been in my pocket? Test matches, ODIs, and first-class matches. You remember that? I have got a great memory, let me tell you that."

His persistence made the exchange increasingly awkward, particularly as Cork showed visible discomfort.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users criticised Mushtaq’s conduct.

🚨🚨Mushtaq Ahmed embarrassed dominic cork on camera



- i meam he was just simply asking him a question and all of sudden Mushtaq Ahmed just embarrassed him,



• Lack of manners or what ? pic.twitter.com/5Uw0VcFGX0 — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 27, 2026

Mushtaq Ahmed doesn’t have ethics and code of conduct 😞

I mean come on, he simply asked a question — 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓴𝔂 𝓓𝓸𝓻𝔂 (@Anshuraj_19) March 27, 2026

No manners....

Then everyone exit to PSL and join IPL — Crickupdate (@maulikchauhan13) March 28, 2026

They don't know the etiquettes of being on the camera — CricketPulse (@Saadkayani24599) March 27, 2026

While banter between former players is not uncommon in cricket coverage, many felt this particular exchange did not appear to be in the same line.