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HomeSportsCricketMushtaq Ahmed Draws Backlash For Jibe At Ex-England Pacer During PSL

Mushtaq Ahmed Draws Backlash For Jibe At Ex-England Pacer During PSL

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed faces backlash after an awkward on-air dig at Dominic Cork during PSL coverage, with fans criticising his conduct.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Mushtaq Ahmed Backlash Over PSL Comments: Former Pakistan spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, has come under fire after an awkward on-air exchange with ex-England pacer Dominic Cork during coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), leaving viewers unimpressed. The incident occurred in the lead-up to a PSL fixture, where both former cricketers were part of the broadcast panel. What began as a routine discussion quickly turned uncomfortable when Mushtaq shifted the conversation towards their past on-field encounters. His remarks appeared to catch Cork off guard, especially as the Englishman attempted to steer the discussion back to the game.

Tense Moment Unfolds On Air

During the pre-match buildup, Cork said, "You were a genius, turned the ball both ways. Adam Zampa is behind us. What would you be telling him about bowling on this surface?"

Rather than engaging with the question, Mushtaq responded with a pointed remark about his past success against Cork, repeatedly bringing up the same claim.

"Before I tell Zampa something, let me tell you something. How many times have you been in my pocket? Test matches, ODIs, and first-class matches. You remember that? I have got a great memory, let me tell you that."

His persistence made the exchange increasingly awkward, particularly as Cork showed visible discomfort.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users criticised Mushtaq’s conduct. 

While banter between former players is not uncommon in cricket coverage, many felt this particular exchange did not appear to be in the same line. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the backlash against Mushtaq Ahmed?

Mushtaq Ahmed faced criticism for an awkward on-air exchange with Dominic Cork during PSL coverage. He repeatedly brought up past encounters, making Cork uncomfortable.

What did Dominic Cork ask Mushtaq Ahmed?

Dominic Cork asked Mushtaq Ahmed for advice on bowling on the current surface, drawing a parallel to Adam Zampa's potential challenges.

How did Mushtaq Ahmed respond to Cork's question?

Instead of answering, Mushtaq Ahmed pointedly asked Cork how many times he had been dismissed by him in various formats of the game.

How did social media react to the incident?

Social media users widely criticized Mushtaq Ahmed's conduct, with many calling it unprofessional and lacking in manners or ethics.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mushtaq Ahmed Cricket PSL Dominic Cork
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