Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds

PSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds

Naqvi suggested that if PSL 2026 edition does go ahead as planned, it may be conducted without spectators, considering the prevailing security concerns.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

Uncertainty looms over the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, has indicated that PSL 2026 tournament could be postponed in light of the current situation. While addressing the issue, he acknowledged that PSL league is at risk but emphasized that no final decision has been made so far.

Naqvi also suggested that, if the 2026 edition does go ahead as planned, it may be conducted without spectators, considering the prevailing security concerns.

Amid rising tensions involving Afghanistan, concerns are beginning to impact Pakistan Super League, with more than 10 overseas players reportedly withdrawing and the possibility of further pullouts still looming.

In response to the situation, Pakistan Cricket Board is understood to have limited PSL 2026 tournament to just two venues - Lahore and Karachi - with matches likely to be held behind closed doors without spectators.

With uncertainty growing, speculation is mounting that PSL could face postponement or even cancellation. While no official confirmation has been made, a final decision to postpone PSL 2026 is expected soon, with reports suggesting a final announcement could come around March 24, 2026.

Multiple Players Pull Out of PSL 2026

Several overseas players have withdrawn from PSL amid tensions involving Pakistan and Afghanistan and the possibility of further withdrawals still looming.

Among the notable names, Dasun Shanaka has opted out of the tournament. The Sri Lankan captain is now set to feature for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Similarly, Blessing Muzarabani has also withdrawn from the PSL and is expected to shift focus to the IPL. Reports suggest he could link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season.

With multiple withdrawals already confirmed, the situation continues to remain fluid, raising further questions over the smooth conduct of PSL 2026

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026 Pakistan Afghanistan Tensions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
PSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds
PSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds
Cricket
WATCH: SRH Star Smashes 5 Sixes In 5 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: SRH Star Smashes 5 Sixes In 5 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener, Video Goes Viral
Cricket
Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'
Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'
Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint
Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
BREAKING: PM Modi Sets Record as India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government
War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget