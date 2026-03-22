PSL May Be Postponed Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions; Mohsin Naqvi Responds

Uncertainty looms over the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, has indicated that PSL 2026 tournament could be postponed in light of the current situation. While addressing the issue, he acknowledged that PSL league is at risk but emphasized that no final decision has been made so far.

Naqvi also suggested that, if the 2026 edition does go ahead as planned, it may be conducted without spectators, considering the prevailing security concerns.

Amid rising tensions involving Afghanistan, concerns are beginning to impact Pakistan Super League, with more than 10 overseas players reportedly withdrawing and the possibility of further pullouts still looming.

In response to the situation, Pakistan Cricket Board is understood to have limited PSL 2026 tournament to just two venues - Lahore and Karachi - with matches likely to be held behind closed doors without spectators.

🚨🚨Mohsin Naqvi on PSL postponement & PSL happening in closed doors:



"we were thinking of postponing PSL but we don't have any other window available throughout the year, so we have decided to restrict the PSL to Karachi & Lahore only with no audience allowed."



My comment -… pic.twitter.com/cpBoSty5ij — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 22, 2026

With uncertainty growing, speculation is mounting that PSL could face postponement or even cancellation. While no official confirmation has been made, a final decision to postpone PSL 2026 is expected soon, with reports suggesting a final announcement could come around March 24, 2026.

Multiple Players Pull Out of PSL 2026

Several overseas players have withdrawn from PSL amid tensions involving Pakistan and Afghanistan and the possibility of further withdrawals still looming.

Among the notable names, Dasun Shanaka has opted out of the tournament. The Sri Lankan captain is now set to feature for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Similarly, Blessing Muzarabani has also withdrawn from the PSL and is expected to shift focus to the IPL. Reports suggest he could link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season.

With multiple withdrawals already confirmed, the situation continues to remain fluid, raising further questions over the smooth conduct of PSL 2026