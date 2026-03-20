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HomeSportsCricketPSL At Risk Due To Worsening Conflict In Pakistan? PCB's Shocking Decision

PSL At Risk Due To Worsening Conflict In Pakistan? PCB's Shocking Decision

PCB has not considered shifting the league to a backup venue like the UAE. Practice sessions are set to begin on March 24 and 25, leading up to the opening clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is moving forward with the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), dismissing rumors of a potential delay or relocation. Despite escalating tensions in the region, officials have finalized training schedules for all franchises, signaling that the tournament will proceed as planned in the scheduled Pakistani venues.

Tournament to Proceed as Scheduled

According to a report from The Express Tribune, the PCB has not considered shifting the league to a backup venue like the UAE. Practice sessions are set to begin on March 24 and 25, leading up to the opening clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The inaugural match features the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, taking on the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

To ensure the safety of all participants, the PCB plans to provide security protocols equivalent to those reserved for a head of state. So far, no international players, including the Australian contingent, have expressed concerns or withdrawn from their respective squads.

Bangladesh Players Await Government Clearance

While many international stars remain committed, the participation of Bangladeshi cricketers remains uncertain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently decided to seek formal government approval before allowing its players to travel to Pakistan.

Six players are currently affected by this decision: Mustafizur Rahman (Lahore Qalandars), Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam (Peshawar Zalmi), Nahid Rana (Peshawar Zalmi), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi)

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin told Cricbuzz that while No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were initially granted, the "risk element" necessitates a higher level of scrutiny. The board will rely on government assessments to determine if the environment is safe for travel. "If the government tells us that it is safe to go... then the players will go," Abedin stated, emphasizing that the final call rests on official safety evaluations.

The PCB remains optimistic that the situation will stabilize, allowing the full roster of international talent to compete in what is expected to be a highly competitive season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Pakistan Super League (PSL) be delayed or moved to another venue?

No, the PCB is proceeding with the 11th edition of the PSL as planned. There are no rumors of a delay or relocation from the scheduled Pakistani venues.

When will the practice sessions for the PSL begin?

Practice sessions for all franchises are scheduled to commence on March 24 and 25, leading up to the tournament's opening match.

What security measures will be in place for the PSL?

The PCB will implement security protocols equivalent to those provided for a head of state to ensure the safety of all participants.

Are there any concerns from international players about participating in the PSL?

So far, no international players, including the Australian contingent, have expressed concerns or withdrawn from their squads.

What is the status of Bangladeshi cricketers participating in the PSL?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is seeking government approval before allowing its players to travel due to a perceived 'risk element'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board BCB PCB PSL PSL 2026
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