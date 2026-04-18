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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shaheen Afridi Smashes Bat, Loses Temper On Field After Golden Duck In PSL

Watch: Shaheen Afridi Smashes Bat, Loses Temper On Field After Golden Duck In PSL

As the reality of the golden duck sank in, Shaheen Afridi lost his composure and was seen angrily striking his bat on his way back to the dugout.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

The mounting pressure of Lahore Qalandars' disastrous PSL 2026 campaign reached a boiling point on April 17, 2026, as captain Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his cool following a disastrous outing against Quetta Gladiators. In a rare display of public anger, the star pacer was seen lashing out at his own equipment after failing to lead from the front.

Golden Duck and Broken Bat

Coming into the match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Lahore was already struggling at 60/5. Promoting himself up the order to stabilize the innings, Shaheen instead faced a nightmare:

Off the very first ball he faced from spinner Usman Tariq, Shaheen attempted an ambitious slog sweep. The ball took a leading edge and ballooned to slip, where Saud Shakeel completed a sharp catch.

The Outburst: As the realization of the "golden duck" set in, Shaheen’s composure vanished. On his way back to the dugout, he was seen violently bashing his bat against the boundary rope and site screen tires.

The frustration didn't stop there; reports and viral clips indicate Shaheen continued to hit his bat against the dressing room stairs, eventually breaking it into two in a fit of rage.

WATCH VIDEO

Lahore’s Season in Shambles

The outburst is symbolic of a larger crisis for the defending champions. The six-wicket defeat to Quetta marks Lahore’s third consecutive loss, leaving them languishing at 7th on the points table with only four points.

Batting Woes: Lahore was bundled out for a meager 134 in 19.5 overs - the third time in a row they have failed to bat out their full quota of 20 overs.

Playoff Stakes: With only four games remaining, Shaheen’s side now faces a "must-win-all" scenario to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Shaheen Shah Afridi during the match against Quetta Gladiators?

Shaheen Afridi was out for a golden duck on the first ball he faced. He then became visibly angry, hitting his bat against the boundary rope and breaking it in the dressing room.

What was Lahore Qalandars' performance like in the match?

Lahore Qalandars were bundled out for 134 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the match by six wickets to Quetta Gladiators.

What is the current standing of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2026?

Following their loss to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars are in 7th place on the points table with only four points after their third consecutive loss.

What does Lahore Qalandars need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

With only four games left, Lahore Qalandars must win all of their remaining matches to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL Shaheen Afridi PSL 2026
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