Watch: Shaheen Afridi Smashes Bat, Loses Temper On Field After Golden Duck In PSL

The mounting pressure of Lahore Qalandars' disastrous PSL 2026 campaign reached a boiling point on April 17, 2026, as captain Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his cool following a disastrous outing against Quetta Gladiators. In a rare display of public anger, the star pacer was seen lashing out at his own equipment after failing to lead from the front.

Golden Duck and Broken Bat

Coming into the match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Lahore was already struggling at 60/5. Promoting himself up the order to stabilize the innings, Shaheen instead faced a nightmare:

Off the very first ball he faced from spinner Usman Tariq, Shaheen attempted an ambitious slog sweep. The ball took a leading edge and ballooned to slip, where Saud Shakeel completed a sharp catch.

The Outburst: As the realization of the "golden duck" set in, Shaheen’s composure vanished. On his way back to the dugout, he was seen violently bashing his bat against the boundary rope and site screen tires.

The frustration didn't stop there; reports and viral clips indicate Shaheen continued to hit his bat against the dressing room stairs, eventually breaking it into two in a fit of rage.

WATCH VIDEO

🚨 PAKISTAN FAN'S ANGRY ON SHAHEEN AFRIDI 🚨



- He goes in to bat ahead of all the other batsmen and gets out for zero on the very first ball. Then he walks off dramatically, and that’s when the fans become angry with him.🤣



pic.twitter.com/NMCUOAIWg0 — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 17, 2026

Lahore’s Season in Shambles

The outburst is symbolic of a larger crisis for the defending champions. The six-wicket defeat to Quetta marks Lahore’s third consecutive loss, leaving them languishing at 7th on the points table with only four points.

Batting Woes: Lahore was bundled out for a meager 134 in 19.5 overs - the third time in a row they have failed to bat out their full quota of 20 overs.

Playoff Stakes: With only four games remaining, Shaheen’s side now faces a "must-win-all" scenario to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.