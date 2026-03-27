PSL 'Pink Ball' Drama: Marnus Labuschagne Slams Pakistan Super League Over Ball Controversy

PSL 2026 pink ball controversy: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 got off to a bizarre and controversial start at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. During the season opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, the traditional white Kookaburra ball unexpectedly changed color, turning a distinct shade of pink and eventually deep red.

After the match, Australian star and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain, Marnus Labuschagne, admitted he had never witnessed such a phenomenon in his professional career. He explained that while it is common for a ball to pick up slight paint from a bat or a pad, seeing a ball change color entirely due to a player's clothing was unprecedented.

"I did say to the umpires after the second over, 'What's going on? The ball is red.' It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven't seen anything like this before," Labuschagne said at the post-game press conference.

Australian star voiced optimism that the franchise owners would address and resolve the issue promptly.

"I've seen occasions where something on a bat comes onto the ball, or when it hits the pad and takes a bit of paint off. But I've never seen this happen with clothing. I'm sure they'll sort it out in the next few games," he added.

After Lahore Qalandars secured the win, Hyderabad Kingsmen took to X with a playful post, congratulating their opponents on winning the first-ever “pink-ball game” in Pakistan Super League.

"Congratulations to the opposition on winning their first pink-ball game," the franchise's official account posted.

Major quality control lapse!

Investigations into the "pink ball" drama revealed a major quality control lapse. The discolouration occurred because the maroon dye from Hyderabad Kingsmen jerseys was rubbing off onto the ball whenever the fielders tried to shine it against their kits.

This led to immediate ridicule on social media, with fans and critics questioning the standards of PSL 2026's official merchandise and mocking the tournament as a "gully-level" experiment.