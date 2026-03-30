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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Fuming At PSL Teams; Here’s Why

PSL 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Fuming At PSL Teams; Here’s Why

PSL 2026: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly unhappy after Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza's security breach, as PSL is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is becoming a magnet for controversy, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly reached his breaking point. While the league was already reeling from a series of logistical and diplomatic nightmares, a fresh security scandal involving Lahore Qalandars has shifted the Chairman's frustration from the pitch to the team hotel.

From "pink ball" kit disasters to unauthorized guests, the 11th edition of the PSL is struggling to stay in the news for the right reasons.

Why Mohsin Naqvi Is Fuming?

According to PTI, a reliable source expressed that the board has taken note of all the controversial incidents, including ball-tampering and security breaches by players that tarnish the league's integrity worldwide. The officials have conveyed to the Lahore Qalandars that they have to face all the consequences as per the rules and regulations.

"Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is particularly unhappy about the hotel incident, as the PCB is taking great care to ensure the event is held without incident and has even disallowed spectators for league matches at the Gaddafi Stadium for the time being," the source told PTI.

The ‘Hotel Breach’ Scandal

The most significant blow to the tournament's integrity came on Saturday night. According to a formal letter from DIG Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal, senior Qalandars players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza allegedly bypassed strict security protocols to "forcefully escort" four unauthorized visitors into their hotel rooms.

The breach is particularly sensitive because both the PCB’s security manager and PSL CEO Salman Naseer had explicitly rejected requests to allow these guests entry.

Despite the refusals, the players reportedly ignored on-duty security personnel to bring the visitors to their floor, where they stayed for approximately three hours.

A reliable PCB source told PTI that Naqvi is "particularly unhappy" about this incident. With the league already being played behind closed doors to manage national resources and security, a high-profile lapse by the defending champions' captain is being viewed as a grave violation of the code of conduct.

Poor Kit Quality Exposed

The league's reputation took its first hit during the season opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. In a bizarre turn of events, the white ball turned deep pink midway through the first innings.

The Cause: The maroon dye from the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s jerseys began bleeding onto the ball every time a fielder tried to shine it.

The Reaction: Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne expressed shock, stating he had "never seen anything like this" in professional cricket. The PCB is reportedly embarrassed that "poor-quality kits" were allowed into an international-brand tournament.

Why No Fans In PSL 2026?

Chairman Naqvi’s anger is compounded by the difficult circumstances under which the PSL is operating. Due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and a resulting fuel crisis, the PCB made the "difficult decision" to hold matches in empty stadiums and restrict the tournament to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi.

"Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is taking great care to ensure the event is held without incident," a source noted, explaining that seeing players flaunt security rules while the public is asked to stay home for the sake of "national austerity" has created a massive PR headache for the board.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly unhappy with PSL 2026?

Chairman Naqvi is upset due to multiple controversies, including a security breach involving Lahore Qalandars players and poor kit quality. The PCB is trying to ensure the event runs smoothly, making these lapses particularly frustrating.

What was the 'hotel breach' scandal involving Lahore Qalandars?

Senior players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza allegedly escorted unauthorized visitors into their hotel rooms, bypassing explicit security refusals. This is seen as a grave violation of the code of conduct.

What caused the 'pink ball' incident during a PSL 2026 match?

The white ball turned pink because the maroon dye from Hyderabad Kingsmen's jerseys bled onto it when fielders tried to shine it. This exposed the poor quality of the kits used in the tournament.

Why are there no spectators at PSL 2026 matches?

Matches are being held in empty stadiums due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and a resulting fuel crisis. This decision was made to manage national resources and security.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Shaheen Afridi Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026 Sikadnar Raza
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