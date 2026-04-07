PSL 2026: Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of Entire Season; Hits New Snag After 'Queen' Post Controversy

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PSL 2026: The career of Naseem Shah, once touted as the inevitable successor to Pakistan’s fast-bowling greats, has hit a turbulent stretch. Within a matter of weeks, the 23-year-old pacer has faced a record-breaking disciplinary penalty and a season-ending injury, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) increasingly concerned about the durability of its star asset.

Naseem has been officially ruled out of the remainder of PSL 2026 after suffering a side strain during a match in Rawalpindi against the Karachi Kings. This physical setback comes on the heels of a massive PKR 20 million fine imposed by the board for a social media post targeting Maryam Nawaz.

A Pattern of Physical Fragility

For the PCB, the side strain is not an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend of injuries. Naseem’s recent history of absences has become a major cause for alarm within the national setup.

Naseem Shah was notably ruled out of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to fitness issues. He also missed the recent tour of Bangladesh following an injury during the T20 World Cup.

These recurring fitness struggles led to his demotion to Category C in the central contracts list last year.

The board has now directed Naseem to appear before a medical panel led by Dr Javed Mughal. This review will scrutinise his workload management and long-term conditioning to determine if his focus on off-field commitments is affecting his physical peak.

Need For Discipline

The staggering PKR 20 million fine serves as one of the heaviest penalties in Pakistan’s cricket history.

While the disciplinary action and the injury are separate matters, both have placed Naseem under intense scrutiny from the establishment.

At just 23, Naseem possesses the raw talent to lead the attack for another decade.

However, with the board now demanding results over potential, his upcoming rehabilitation programme will be the most critical phase of his professional life.

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