Naseem Shah In Trouble Over Jibe At Maryam Nawaz During PSL, PCB Takes Strict Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially initiated disciplinary action against star speedster Naseem Shah following a controversial social media post aimed at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The Naseem Shah Maryam Nawaz controversy erupted during the opening ceremony of the PSL 2026 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where the CM was received with high-level protocol despite the tournament being held behind closed doors due to a regional fuel crisis.

'Queen at Lord's' Remark Triggers PCB Crackdown

The trouble began when Naseem Shah, currently representing the Rawalpindi Pindiz, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the grand welcome given to Maryam Nawaz. Reacting to a video of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi greeting the Chief Minister, the pacer wrote, "Why is she treated like the queen at Lord's?" Although the Naseem Shah queen remark was deleted within minutes, it immediately went viral, sparking a massive debate across social media platforms. The board viewed the post as a clear PCB central contract violation and a breach of its strict media policy.

Naseem Claims Hacked Account Amid Disciplinary Storm

In an attempt at damage control, a follow-up post appeared on the bowler's account stating that the profile had been compromised. "This account of Naseem was recently hacked but has now been recovered successfully," the clarification read. However, the PCB show-cause notice confirms that the board remains unconvinced by the hacking claim.

PCB Statement: The board is committed to "upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game."

Contract Breach: It is believed Naseem violated Clause 2.23 of the code of conduct, which prohibits public criticism of officials and political expressions.

Precedent: The move follows a recent crackdown where all-rounder Aamer Jamal was fined PKR 1 million for a political slogan supporting former PM Imran Khan.

What’s Next for Naseem Shah?

The Pakistan fast bowler is required to submit a formal response to the show-cause notice within a stipulated timeframe. While he is expected to feature in the upcoming PSL 11 clash against Peshawar Zalmi, his long-term participation and standing in the national team could be at risk if the board decides on a suspension or heavy financial penalty.