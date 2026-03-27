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HomeSportsCricketPAK Bowler's ‘Queen’ Jibe At Maryam Nawaz Sparks PSL 2026 Row; Pacer Claims Account ‘Hacked’

PAK Bowler's ‘Queen’ Jibe At Maryam Nawaz Sparks PSL 2026 Row; Pacer Claims Account ‘Hacked’

"Queen at Lords?" Naseem Shah sparks a massive row after a viral post on CM Maryam Nawaz. The pacer now claims his account was hacked.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has barely kicked off, but it’s already generating more heat off the field than on it. Pakistan’s star pacer Naseem Shah found himself at the center of a massive social media storm after a controversial post regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif went viral.

The post, which was deleted within minutes, has left fans questioning whether it was a genuine slip-up or, as Shah claims, a high-profile security breach.

The Controversy: "Queen at Lords?"

The incident occurred during the PSL 2026 season opener at Gaddafi Stadium between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. As Maryam Nawaz was being introduced to players and officials in a grand ceremony, a post appeared on Naseem Shah’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

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Sharing a clip of the CM being greeted by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the post read: “Why is she being treated like the queen at Lords?”

The comparison to the royal treatment at the historic London ground immediately drew sharp reactions. However, before the dust could settle, the tweet vanished. Shah soon followed up with a clarification, stating, "This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully."

PSL 2026: Cricket Behind Closed Doors

The "Queen" controversy comes at a time when the PSL is already battling a somber atmosphere. Due to the ongoing West Asia crisis and a severe fuel shortage in Pakistan, the PCB has taken the unprecedented step of holding the entire tournament behind closed doors.

Matches have been restricted to just Lahore and Karachi to minimize travel. To conserve resources and fuel, the government has implemented work-from-home orders and closed schools, making it impossible to host 30,000 fans daily. The Opening Ceremony and launch were also scrapped as an "austerity measure" by the board.

What’s Next for Naseem Shah?

While the "hacking" claim has provided him some cover, all eyes will be on Shah as he returns to action. The right-arm speedster is set to represent Rawalpindi Pindiz in their opening clash against Peshawar Zalmi this Saturday, March 28. Fans are eager to see if the pacer can let his bowling do the talking after this digital distraction.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Naseem Shah get involved in during PSL 2026?

Naseem Shah was at the center of a social media storm after a deleted post from his X account questioned the treatment of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at a PSL event.

What did Naseem Shah claim caused the controversial post?

Naseem Shah claimed that his X account was recently hacked but has since been recovered. He stated the controversial post was a result of this security breach.

Why are PSL 2026 matches being played behind closed doors?

The entire PSL 2026 tournament is being held behind closed doors due to the West Asia crisis and a severe fuel shortage in Pakistan, leading to austerity measures.

Where are the PSL 2026 matches being held?

To minimize travel and conserve resources, PSL 2026 matches are restricted to only Lahore and Karachi.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maryam Nawaz Naseem Shah PSL 2026 PSL Openinig Match
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