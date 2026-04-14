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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Mohsin Naqvi Uses 'Imaginary' India Fuel Crisis To Justify PSL Crowd Bans

Watch: Mohsin Naqvi Uses 'Imaginary' India Fuel Crisis To Justify PSL Crowd Bans

In March 2026, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be conducted without spectators and limited to only two venues.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

Mohsin Naqvi controversial statement: Recent statements attributed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding fuel shortages and PSL 2026 have gone viral.

The Controversy: PSL 2026 Behind Closed Doors

In March 2026, Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) would be held without spectators and restricted to just two venues - Lahore and Karachi.

Naqvi cited a "national fuel shortage" caused by regional conflicts in the Middle East as the reason for restricting fan movement and consolidating matches. He stated that the Prime Minister had requested citizens to limit travel to conserve energy.

However, in a latest interaction with local media, Naqvi took a U-turn, saying that there's no fuel shortage in Pakistan.

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However, this "fuel shortage" claim has been publicly challenged. Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, suggested the real reason was security and diplomacy. He hinted that resources were diverted to secure high-level ceasefire discussions hosted in Islamabad, making it impossible to manage large cricket crowds simultaneously.

Fact Check: Petrol Shortage in India?

Regarding the claim that there is a "petrol shortage in India," current reports do not support this.

There are no credible reports or official data indicating a fuel crisis in India in April 2026. In fact, India has maintained stable energy reserves and supply chains despite global geopolitical tensions. The narrative regarding a "shortage" appears to be part of a regional rhetorical exchange rather than a reflection of reality on the ground.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds Fans Of His Age With Hilarious Viral Moment

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PSL Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026
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