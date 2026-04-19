'I Don't Deserve Spot In Pakistan Team': Mohammad Rizwan Drops Honest Bombshell - WATCH

In a rare display of brutal honesty, Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that his current form does not justify a place in the national side. This self-reflective confession comes on the heels of a disappointing run in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, where Multan Sultans captain has struggled to find his signature rhythm.

Crisis of Confidence

Rizwan, who has long been the backbone of Pakistan's top order across formats, has faced mounting criticism for his strike rate and lack of significant scores this PSL season. Following a recent defeat, a visibly dejected Rizwan addressed the media, stating:

"Looking at my current performance and the way I am hitting the ball, I honestly feel I don’t deserve a spot in the Pakistan team right now. There are younger players performing better than me."

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Q: You didn’t perform in BBL or in Pindiz. It doesn’t look like you’ve got a future in the Pakistan team. Shouldn’t you retire from T20?



Muhammad Rizwan said, When I was playing in the BBL and the team got selected, I myself said I didn’t deserve a spot based on that… pic.twitter.com/8GCom9R5Yo — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 18, 2026

Path Forward

Despite the admission, Rizwan clarified that he isn't quitting, but rather acknowledging the need to return to the drawing board to rediscover the grit that made him a world-class opener.

Numbers Behind Slump

In the 2026 PSL season, Rizwan’s statistics have taken a noticeable dip:

Average: Dropped below 25 for the first time in several seasons.

Strike Rate: Has hovered around 115, often putting pressure on the middle order during the powerplay.

Captaincy Pressure: While his tactical leadership remains sharp, the burden of captaining a struggling Multan Sultans side appears to be affecting his individual batting.

Impact on National Team

With T20 World Cup and major bilateral series on the horizon, Rizwan’s slump poses a headache for Pakistan selection committee.

Usman Khan and Haseebullah Khan have been piling up runs in the domestic circuit and PSL, increasing the pressure on the veteran.

Team Balance: If Rizwan is benched, it would force a major reshuffle of Babar-Rizwan opening duo that has defined Pakistan cricket for the last half-decade.