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HomeSportsCricket'I Don't Deserve Spot In Pakistan Team': Mohammad Rizwan Drops Honest Bombshell - WATCH

'I Don't Deserve Spot In Pakistan Team': Mohammad Rizwan Drops Honest Bombshell - WATCH

Mohammad Rizwan has come under increasing criticism this PSL season for his strike rate and a lack of substantial scores.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:44 PM (IST)

In a rare display of brutal honesty, Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that his current form does not justify a place in the national side. This self-reflective confession comes on the heels of a disappointing run in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, where Multan Sultans captain has struggled to find his signature rhythm.

Crisis of Confidence

Rizwan, who has long been the backbone of Pakistan's top order across formats, has faced mounting criticism for his strike rate and lack of significant scores this PSL season. Following a recent defeat, a visibly dejected Rizwan addressed the media, stating:

"Looking at my current performance and the way I am hitting the ball, I honestly feel I don’t deserve a spot in the Pakistan team right now. There are younger players performing better than me."

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Path Forward

Despite the admission, Rizwan clarified that he isn't quitting, but rather acknowledging the need to return to the drawing board to rediscover the grit that made him a world-class opener.

Numbers Behind Slump

In the 2026 PSL season, Rizwan’s statistics have taken a noticeable dip:

Average: Dropped below 25 for the first time in several seasons.

Strike Rate: Has hovered around 115, often putting pressure on the middle order during the powerplay.

Captaincy Pressure: While his tactical leadership remains sharp, the burden of captaining a struggling Multan Sultans side appears to be affecting his individual batting.

Impact on National Team

With T20 World Cup and major bilateral series on the horizon, Rizwan’s slump poses a headache for Pakistan selection committee.

Usman Khan and Haseebullah Khan have been piling up runs in the domestic circuit and PSL, increasing the pressure on the veteran.

Team Balance: If Rizwan is benched, it would force a major reshuffle of Babar-Rizwan opening duo that has defined Pakistan cricket for the last half-decade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Mohammad Rizwan feel he doesn't deserve a spot in the Pakistan team?

Rizwan has admitted that his current performance and batting form in the PSL 2026 do not justify his place in the national squad.

What are some of the statistical dips Mohammad Rizwan has experienced?

His average has dropped below 25 for the first time in years, and his strike rate has been around 115, creating pressure on the middle order.

Is Mohammad Rizwan planning to retire from T20 cricket?

No, Rizwan is not quitting. He acknowledges the need to return to form and rediscover his previous batting prowess.

How might Rizwan's slump impact the national team selection?

His poor form is a concern for the selection committee, especially with upcoming tournaments and the rise of other players like Usman Khan and Haseebullah Khan.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League Mohammad Rizwan PSL PSL 2026
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