WATCH: PSL Mascots Fight Before Toss In Karachi vs Lahore Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mascots of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings engaged in playful scuffle.

Ramiz Raja provided humorous commentary during the mascot incident.

Karachi Kings chased Lahore's 199/6 for a thrilling win.

PSL 2026 Mascots Fight: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been in the spotlight, though not always for on-field cricket. In another bizarre yet entertaining moment, mascots representing Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings grabbed attention with a scuffle, albeit seemingly a playful one, right before the coin toss. The incident unfolded in front of captains Shaheen Shah Afridi and David Warner, who were standing right beside the mascots. Check it out:

The fight between the Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars mascots at the toss. 🤣pic.twitter.com/orFIL02tVz April 23, 2026

Presenter Ramiz Raja, caught in the middle of the chaos, couldn’t help but provide a running commentary of the unexpected antics.

“We've got Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at each other's throat before the toss, and there's a little bit of scuffle, I think, and nothing serious. Just, don’t spoil the pitch, please. I think that's enough, enough, guys, enough. You can leave now, we can have the regular toss in now,”

The light-hearted tussle between the mascots quickly became a viral moment, though despite the theatrics, the situation remained friendly, and normal proceedings resumed shortly after, allowing the match to get underway without further delay.

Karachi Kings Pull Off Thrilling Chase

Once the action shifted to cricket, Lahore Qalandars put up a strong total on the board. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique led the charge with impressive half-centuries, scoring 61 and 62 respectively.

Their efforts guided Lahore to a competitive 199/6, setting up what looked like a challenging chase for Karachi.

Karachi Kings, however, had other plans. Despite facing pressure for most of the innings, David Warner anchored the chase with a calm and unbeaten 63, ensuring stability at one end.

The match took a dramatic turn in the closing stages, thanks to Khushdil Shah. The left-hander produced a sensational late assault, smashing 44 runs off just 14 balls. His explosive hitting included a remarkable 37 runs from the final 10 deliveries, taking on bowlers like Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Khushdil’s late blitz dismantled Lahore’s death bowling and powered Karachi Kings to a thrilling five-wicket victory, keeping their campaign alive in the tournament.