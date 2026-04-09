Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJournalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH

Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH

A journalist remarked that although Babar Azam is frequently compared to Virat Kohli, the latter is known for finishing matches, while Babar’s ability to close out games has often been questioned.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:08 AM (IST)

The long-standing debate over Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli comparison hit a new chapter on April 8, 2026. During a post-match press conference at National Bank Stadium in Karachi, following Peshawar Zalmi's PSL 11 win over Hyderabad Kingsmen, Babar Azam was directly confronted about his ability to "finish" games compared to the Indian veteran.

Viral Exchange

A journalist pointedly noted that while Babar is often compared to Kohli, the latter is renowned for staying until the end to ensure win, whereas Babar’s "finishing" has been a point of contention. Babar, visibly annoyed, chose to shut down the narrative:

The Question: "The main complaint is that Babar doesn’t finish the match. That's why you are compared to Virat Kohli as well... but Kohli finishes the game. Do you think that comparison is right?"

Watch Babar's response

Babar explained that match scenarios and pitch conditions dictate his approach, adding, "I have finished a lot of matches; you may think I have not, but I have finished many."

Player Comparison (Career Stats as of April 2026)

ODI Average: Virat Kohli - 58.72 | Babar Azam - 53.73

ODI Hundreds: Virat Kohli - 54 | Babar Azam - 20

T20I Strike Rate: Virat Kohli - 137.04 | Babar Azam - 128.02

T20I Hundreds: Virat Kohli - 1 | Babar Azam - 3

Test Average: Virat Kohli - 46.85 | Babar Azam - 42.39

In early 2025, Babar Azam requested fans and media to stop calling him "King," stating he is "not a king yet" and prefers to see what people call him when he retires.

During the 2022 T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli’s iconic MCG knock, Babar famously acknowledged Kohli's impact, saying "Isliye toh match jeet gaye" (That’s why they won).

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent discussion regarding Babar Azam and Virat Kohli?

A journalist questioned Babar Azam about his game-finishing abilities compared to Virat Kohli after a PSL match on April 8, 2026.

How did Babar Azam respond to the comparison with Virat Kohli?

Babar Azam stated that match scenarios and pitch conditions influence his approach, and he has finished many matches, even if others don't think so.

What are some career statistical differences between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as of April 2026?

Kohli generally has higher ODI and Test averages and significantly more ODI centuries, while Babar has a better T20I strike rate and more T20I centuries.

Did Babar Azam ever acknowledge Virat Kohli's impact?

Yes, after Virat Kohli's performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Babar Azam famously said, 'That's why they won'.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Pakistan Super League Babar Azam PSL PSL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH
Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH
Cricket
DC vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans Outshine Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's 92
DC vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans Outshine Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's 92
Cricket
'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board; Election Irregularities Exposed
'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board
Cricket
Rising Stars Of IPL 2026: 5 Young Players Who Lit Up The Season
Rising Stars Of IPL 2026: 5 Young Players Who Lit Up The Season
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget