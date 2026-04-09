Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH

The long-standing debate over Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli comparison hit a new chapter on April 8, 2026. During a post-match press conference at National Bank Stadium in Karachi, following Peshawar Zalmi's PSL 11 win over Hyderabad Kingsmen, Babar Azam was directly confronted about his ability to "finish" games compared to the Indian veteran.

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A journalist pointedly noted that while Babar is often compared to Kohli, the latter is renowned for staying until the end to ensure win, whereas Babar’s "finishing" has been a point of contention. Babar, visibly annoyed, chose to shut down the narrative:

The Question: "The main complaint is that Babar doesn’t finish the match. That's why you are compared to Virat Kohli as well... but Kohli finishes the game. Do you think that comparison is right?"

Watch Babar's response

🚨 BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON 🚨



• Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



• Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Babar explained that match scenarios and pitch conditions dictate his approach, adding, "I have finished a lot of matches; you may think I have not, but I have finished many."

Player Comparison (Career Stats as of April 2026)

ODI Average: Virat Kohli - 58.72 | Babar Azam - 53.73

ODI Hundreds: Virat Kohli - 54 | Babar Azam - 20

T20I Strike Rate: Virat Kohli - 137.04 | Babar Azam - 128.02

T20I Hundreds: Virat Kohli - 1 | Babar Azam - 3

Test Average: Virat Kohli - 46.85 | Babar Azam - 42.39

In early 2025, Babar Azam requested fans and media to stop calling him "King," stating he is "not a king yet" and prefers to see what people call him when he retires.

During the 2022 T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli’s iconic MCG knock, Babar famously acknowledged Kohli's impact, saying "Isliye toh match jeet gaye" (That’s why they won).