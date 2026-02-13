Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDid Afghanistan Players Boycott PSL 2026 Auction? Here’s What We Know

Did Afghanistan Players Boycott PSL 2026 Auction? Here’s What We Know

Afghan players linked to PSL 2026 Auction boycott amid political tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Here’s what PSL CEO claimed about the controversy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Afghanistan’s leading cricketers are currently focused on the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, juggling high-pressure fixtures on the global stage.

Although the team has suffered back-to-back defeats, their hopes of advancing remain alive as the tournament unfolds.

Off the field, however, top Afghan players have been named in a possible boycott of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Auction, a development that has quickly become a major talking point in cricket circles.

Afghanistan Boycotts PSL Auction

Indian news agency, PTI, quoted PSL CEO, Salman Naseer, claiming that there was major backlash over the direct signing of Afghan wicket keeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the franchise Peshawar Zalmi, due to strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, prompting the player to pull out of the competition.

"They were a few Afghanistan players in the auction but no franchise went for them, There was a severe backlash after Zalmi signed Gurbaz because of the fractured relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and after Gurbaz pulled himself out of the PSL. So, the other players also decided better to avoid backlash,"

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained high in recent months. Diplomatic strains deepened after Pakistan’s military carried out air operations inside Afghan territory, citing security concerns.

PSL Conducts Inaugural Player Auction

The auction in question was PSL's first-ever, having replaced the usual draft system. 

Other franchise leagues, such as the IPL also feature player auctions ahead of every season. 

Each franchise entered the PSL 2026 Auction with a base purse of PKR 45 crore (approximately USD 1.6 million or Rs 14.60 crore).

The eight participating teams include Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, along with new entrants Hyderabad and Sialkot.

Franchises also had the flexibility to expand their budget up to PKR 50.5 crore if they chose to directly recruit one overseas player who did not take part in the previous PSL season.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Afghan cricketers considering boycotting the PSL auction?

Afghan players may boycott the PSL auction due to backlash over Rahmanullah Gurbaz's direct signing, stemming from strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

What prompted Rahmanullah Gurbaz to pull out of the PSL?

Gurbaz withdrew from the PSL after his direct signing to Peshawar Zalmi caused significant backlash due to the difficult relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Are Afghanistan's hopes alive in the T20 World Cup?

Yes, despite recent defeats, Afghanistan's hopes of advancing in the ICC T20 World Cup remain alive as the tournament continues.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Afghanistan Cricket PSL PSL 2026 PSL Auction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Deadlock: Uproar Likely on Final Day of Budget Session Phase-1
Fire Alert: Massive Blaze at Mumbai Naval Dockyard, No Casualties Reported
T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs
Bangladesh Election: BNP Set for Massive Comeback After 17 Years
Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget