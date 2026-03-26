PSL 2026 kicks off on March 26, 2026, with the league stage running until April 26. The playoffs will take place from April 28 to May 1, culminating in the Grand Final on May 3.
PSL 2026: Dates, Fixtures, Teams, Players List And Where To Watch Live
Pakistan Super League 2026 gets underway today, March 26, even as it navigates logistical hurdles amid regional tensions.
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 officially kicks off today, March 26, 2026. This season marks a historic expansion for the league, featuring more teams and a revamped format, though it faces unique logistical challenges due to regional tensions.
Schedule and Key Dates
Start Date: March 26, 2026 (Opening Match: Lahore Qalandars vs. Hyderabad Kingsmen).
League Stage: March 26 - April 26, 2026.
Playoffs: April 28 - May 1, 2026
Grand Final: May 3, 2026 (at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore).
Match Timings: Night matches begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local), while double-header day games start at 3:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local).
Expanded Teams and New Franchises
For the first time, the PSL has expanded to eight teams with the addition of two new franchises:
Hyderabad Kingsmen (Owned by FKS Group)
Rawalpindiz (Owned by OZ Developers): Other participating teams: Lahore Qalandars (Defending Champions), Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.
Venue Shift and "Closed Doors" Policy
Due to the ongoing conflict with Afghanistan and a national fuel crisis, PCB has implemented major changes:
Two Venues Only: All 44 matches will be split between Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and National Bank Stadium (Karachi). Original plans for matches in Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Faisalabad were scrapped.
No Spectators: Matches will be held behind closed doors without fans to minimize public movement and conserve resources.
No Opening Ceremony: The traditional grand opening in Lahore was cancelled as an austerity measure.
Live Streaming and Broadcast
In Pakistan: Matches are broadcast on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports, with streaming on the Tapmad and Tamasha apps.
In India: Currently, there is no official TV broadcast or live streaming partner for PSL 2026 in India. Fans typically follow live scores via digital platforms like Google Sports or official PSL website.
Players to Watch and Auction Highlights
This season transitioned from a draft to an auction system for the first time:
Most Expensive Player: Naseem Shah (Rawalpindiz) for PKR 8.65 crore.
Top Overseas Signing: Daryl Mitchell (Rawalpindiz) for PKR 8 crore.
Star Captains: Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Rizwan (Rawalpindiz), and David Warner (Karachi Kings).
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 start and end?
How many teams are participating in PSL 2026, and what are the new franchises?
PSL 2026 features an expanded eight teams, with the addition of two new franchises: Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz. These join the existing six teams.
Why are matches being held behind closed doors and at only two venues?
Due to regional tensions with Afghanistan and a national fuel crisis, all matches are played behind closed doors and will only be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
Who was the most expensive player bought in the PSL 2026 auction?
Naseem Shah became the most expensive player in the PSL 2026 auction, acquired by Rawalpindiz for PKR 8.65 crore. Daryl Mitchell was the top overseas signing.