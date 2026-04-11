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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Daryl Mitchell Steps Away Twice As Usman Tariq Pauses Mid-Action In PSL

WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Steps Away Twice As Usman Tariq Pauses Mid-Action In PSL

Daryl Mitchell refuses to face Usman Tariq twice in PSL 2026 clash, likely due to his bowling action, sparking controversy as Rawalpindiz slump again.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daryl Mitchell refused to face Usman Tariq's bowling.
  • Umpire intervened after batsman repeatedly stepped away.
  • Tariq's unconventional bowling action sparked mid-innings dispute.

Usman Tariq-Daryl Mitchell PSL Row: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to deliver headline-grabbing moments, and the 18th fixture added another twist, this time involving a mid-innings standoff. During the clash between Rawalpindiz and Quetta Gladiators, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell found himself at the centre of controversy after refusing to face a delivery from Usman Tariq. The incident unfolded during the ninth over of Rawalpindiz’s chase. After Abdullah Fayal rotated the strike with a single off the first ball, Mitchell took guard and played out the next delivery. However, things took an unusual turn soon after.

Umpire Intervenes, Speaks With Mitchell

Mitchell stepped away twice while Tariq was in the middle of his run-up. On both occasions, the bowler had paused during his action. Tariq initially pulled out of delivering the ball, showing his displeasure, but eventually attempted to continue.

Moments later, as Tariq released the ball despite Mitchell backing away again, the delivery was ruled dead. The repeated interruptions prompted the on-field umpire to step in, seemingly recognising that the batsman's actions were a response to the Pakistani spinner's unconventional bowling approach.

Usman Tariq’s bowling style has already been under the microscope in recent months. His action, which involves a noticeable pause before release, triggered debate, particularly during around the ICC T20 World Cup.

This latest episode has only added fuel to the ongoing scrutiny, with Mitchell’s reluctance to face the delivery highlighting the discomfort some batsmen may feel against such an approach.

Quetta Dominate As Rawalpindiz Struggle Again

Earlier in the match, Quetta Gladiators posted a competitive total of 182 runs. Captain Saud Shakeel led from the front with 42, while Rilee Rossouw anchored the innings with a well-made 53. Hassan Nawaz provided late impetus, smashing 39 off just 16 balls.

In response, Rawalpindiz faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 121. Mitchell top-scored for his side with 30, but lacked support from the rest of the batting line-up. Tariq and Saud Shakeel picked up two wickets apiece to cap off a dominant showing.

With this defeat, Rawalpindiz remain without a win this season, as their struggles continue to mount in PSL 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Usman Tariq and Daryl Mitchell during the PSL match?

Daryl Mitchell refused to face a delivery from Usman Tariq during the Rawalpindiz vs. Quetta Gladiators match. The batsman stepped away twice, causing the umpire to intervene.

Why did Daryl Mitchell refuse to face Usman Tariq?

Mitchell's refusal appeared to be a response to Usman Tariq's unconventional bowling style, which involves a noticeable pause before delivery.

What is Usman Tariq's bowling style known for?

Usman Tariq's bowling action is characterized by a significant pause before releasing the ball, which has been a subject of debate.

What was the result of the match between Rawalpindiz and Quetta Gladiators?

Quetta Gladiators won the match convincingly. Rawalpindiz struggled in their chase and remain without a win this season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Daryl Mitchell PSL Usman Tariq PSL 2026
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