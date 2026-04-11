WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Steps Away Twice As Usman Tariq Pauses Mid-Action In PSL

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daryl Mitchell refused to face Usman Tariq's bowling.

Umpire intervened after batsman repeatedly stepped away.

Tariq's unconventional bowling action sparked mid-innings dispute.

Usman Tariq-Daryl Mitchell PSL Row: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to deliver headline-grabbing moments, and the 18th fixture added another twist, this time involving a mid-innings standoff. During the clash between Rawalpindiz and Quetta Gladiators, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell found himself at the centre of controversy after refusing to face a delivery from Usman Tariq. The incident unfolded during the ninth over of Rawalpindiz’s chase. After Abdullah Fayal rotated the strike with a single off the first ball, Mitchell took guard and played out the next delivery. However, things took an unusual turn soon after.

Umpire Intervenes, Speaks With Mitchell

Mitchell stepped away twice while Tariq was in the middle of his run-up. On both occasions, the bowler had paused during his action. Tariq initially pulled out of delivering the ball, showing his displeasure, but eventually attempted to continue.

Moments later, as Tariq released the ball despite Mitchell backing away again, the delivery was ruled dead. The repeated interruptions prompted the on-field umpire to step in, seemingly recognising that the batsman's actions were a response to the Pakistani spinner's unconventional bowling approach.

Usman Tariq’s bowling style has already been under the microscope in recent months. His action, which involves a noticeable pause before release, triggered debate, particularly during around the ICC T20 World Cup.

This latest episode has only added fuel to the ongoing scrutiny, with Mitchell’s reluctance to face the delivery highlighting the discomfort some batsmen may feel against such an approach.

Quetta Dominate As Rawalpindiz Struggle Again

Earlier in the match, Quetta Gladiators posted a competitive total of 182 runs. Captain Saud Shakeel led from the front with 42, while Rilee Rossouw anchored the innings with a well-made 53. Hassan Nawaz provided late impetus, smashing 39 off just 16 balls.

In response, Rawalpindiz faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 121. Mitchell top-scored for his side with 30, but lacked support from the rest of the batting line-up. Tariq and Saud Shakeel picked up two wickets apiece to cap off a dominant showing.

With this defeat, Rawalpindiz remain without a win this season, as their struggles continue to mount in PSL 2026.