During the match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars, the white cricket ball inexplicably turned pink. This happened while Hyderabad players were polishing the ball with their jerseys.
Watch: Bizarre Pink Ball Incident In PSL 2026 Opening Game Draws Global Attention
The moment quickly went viral, with the PSL and Hyderabad side facing heavy trolling across social media.
The new season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) began on Thursday, but the opening match quickly drew global attention for an unusual reason. The clash between Hyderabad Kingsmen and defending champions Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore became the talk of cricketing world after an unexpected incident involving the match ball.
Lahore won the toss and chose to bat first, while Hyderabad - led by Marnus Labuschagneto - ok the field. However, during Hyderabad’s bowling innings, a bizarre moment left players and fans stunned.
Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match
In a highly unusual occurrence, the white ball appeared to change color and turn pink. Reports suggest that while Hyderabad players were polishing the ball with their jerseys, the dye from the fabric may have transferred onto it, causing the color change.
The incident sparked widespread reactions, with fans questioning the quality of the jerseys and joking about the rare sight of a “pink-ball” T20 match.
The moment quickly went viral, with the PSL and Hyderabad side facing heavy trolling across social media.
Peak Pakistan Super League standards 😭— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 26, 2026
During the very first match of PSL 11, the ball literally turned pink every time Hyderabad Kingsmen players rubbed it on their kit.
Did they get knockoff kits instead of authentic ones?
International league or gully-level experiment? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Beq5zhmSkb
Match Summary
On the field, Lahore Qalandars posted a strong total of 199/6. Fakhar Zaman led the charge with 53 runs off 39 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Haseebullah Khan added an unbeaten 40 off 28 deliveries, while Sikandar Raza provided a late boost with a quick 24 off just 10 balls.
In reply, Hyderabad struggled to keep up with the required rate and were bowled out for 130 in their 20 overs, handing Lahore a comfortable win.
Also on ABP Live | BCCI Faces Backlash For Snubbing Traditional Test Venues In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule Announced By BCCI: 50 Matches Across 12 Cities Revealed
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What unusual incident occurred during the PSL 2026 opening match?
Why did the ball turn pink?
It is suspected that the dye from the fabric of the Hyderabad players' jerseys transferred onto the ball while they were polishing it, causing the color change.
How did the incident affect the PSL 2026 opening match?
The bizarre occurrence went viral on social media, leading to widespread reactions from fans and significant trolling for the PSL and the Hyderabad team.
What was the result of the match where the ball turned pink?
Lahore Qalandars batted first and scored 199/6. In response, Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 130, resulting in a comfortable win for Lahore.