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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Bizarre Pink Ball Incident In PSL 2026 Opening Game Draws Global Attention

Watch: Bizarre Pink Ball Incident In PSL 2026 Opening Game Draws Global Attention

The moment quickly went viral, with the PSL and Hyderabad side facing heavy trolling across social media.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

The new season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) began on Thursday, but the opening match quickly drew global attention for an unusual reason. The clash between Hyderabad Kingsmen and defending champions Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore became the talk of cricketing world after an unexpected incident involving the match ball.

Lahore won the toss and chose to bat first, while Hyderabad - led by Marnus Labuschagneto - ok the field. However, during Hyderabad’s bowling innings, a bizarre moment left players and fans stunned.

Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match

In a highly unusual occurrence, the white ball appeared to change color and turn pink. Reports suggest that while Hyderabad players were polishing the ball with their jerseys, the dye from the fabric may have transferred onto it, causing the color change.

The incident sparked widespread reactions, with fans questioning the quality of the jerseys and joking about the rare sight of a “pink-ball” T20 match.

The moment quickly went viral, with the PSL and Hyderabad side facing heavy trolling across social media.

Match Summary

On the field, Lahore Qalandars posted a strong total of 199/6. Fakhar Zaman led the charge with 53 runs off 39 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Haseebullah Khan added an unbeaten 40 off 28 deliveries, while Sikandar Raza provided a late boost with a quick 24 off just 10 balls.

In reply, Hyderabad struggled to keep up with the required rate and were bowled out for 130 in their 20 overs, handing Lahore a comfortable win.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual incident occurred during the PSL 2026 opening match?

During the match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars, the white cricket ball inexplicably turned pink. This happened while Hyderabad players were polishing the ball with their jerseys.

Why did the ball turn pink?

It is suspected that the dye from the fabric of the Hyderabad players' jerseys transferred onto the ball while they were polishing it, causing the color change.

How did the incident affect the PSL 2026 opening match?

The bizarre occurrence went viral on social media, leading to widespread reactions from fans and significant trolling for the PSL and the Hyderabad team.

What was the result of the match where the ball turned pink?

Lahore Qalandars batted first and scored 199/6. In response, Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 130, resulting in a comfortable win for Lahore.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League Hyderabad PSL Pakistan PSL 2026
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