Watch: Bizarre Pink Ball Incident In PSL 2026 Opening Game Draws Global Attention

The new season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) began on Thursday, but the opening match quickly drew global attention for an unusual reason. The clash between Hyderabad Kingsmen and defending champions Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore became the talk of cricketing world after an unexpected incident involving the match ball.

Lahore won the toss and chose to bat first, while Hyderabad - led by Marnus Labuschagneto - ok the field. However, during Hyderabad’s bowling innings, a bizarre moment left players and fans stunned.

Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match

In a highly unusual occurrence, the white ball appeared to change color and turn pink. Reports suggest that while Hyderabad players were polishing the ball with their jerseys, the dye from the fabric may have transferred onto it, causing the color change.

The incident sparked widespread reactions, with fans questioning the quality of the jerseys and joking about the rare sight of a “pink-ball” T20 match.

The moment quickly went viral, with the PSL and Hyderabad side facing heavy trolling across social media.

Peak Pakistan Super League standards 😭



During the very first match of PSL 11, the ball literally turned pink every time Hyderabad Kingsmen players rubbed it on their kit.



Did they get knockoff kits instead of authentic ones?



International league or gully-level experiment? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Beq5zhmSkb — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 26, 2026

Match Summary

On the field, Lahore Qalandars posted a strong total of 199/6. Fakhar Zaman led the charge with 53 runs off 39 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Haseebullah Khan added an unbeaten 40 off 28 deliveries, while Sikandar Raza provided a late boost with a quick 24 off just 10 balls.

In reply, Hyderabad struggled to keep up with the required rate and were bowled out for 130 in their 20 overs, handing Lahore a comfortable win.

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