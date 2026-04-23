Huge Blow To PSL: Bangladesh Blocks Two Top Stars At Final Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCB withdraws Mustafizur's NOC due to immediate health concerns.

Pacer to undergo scans and rehabilitation under BCB supervision.

Nahid Rana also unavailable, focusing on Pakistan Test series.

PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars faces player replacement challenge.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent shockwaves through the Lahore Qalandars camp by cancelling the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for star pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The decision follows a medical review after the final ODI against New Zealand.

The board confirmed that Mustafizur will be unavailable for the remainder of PSL 2026 due to immediate health concerns. This move has left the Pakistan Super League franchise scrambling for a replacement during a critical phase of the tournament.

Medical Intervention Stop Mustafizur

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Mustafizur had a staggered NOC period, but his recent injury history has forced the board to intervene. Despite taking a five-wicket haul in the series decider against New Zealand, his fitness remains a major concern.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the BCB stated.

Scans and Rehabilitation Plans

The pacer will now undergo an immediate scan to assess the extent of his injury. He is expected to begin a strict rehabilitation programme under the direct supervision of the BCB medical team to ensure his long-term availability for national duties.

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team," the board added.

Double Setback for PSL 2026

In an additional blow, the BCB also confirmed that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for the tournament either. The board wants Rana to focus on preparing for the upcoming high-profile Test series against Pakistan scheduled for next month.

"In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026," the official statement concluded.