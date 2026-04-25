WATCH: PSL Ball Turns Red Again! Karachi Kings Clash Hit By Fresh Colour Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Match ball unexpectedly changed color during a PSL game.

This incident follows a similar color-changing ball occurrence earlier.

Karachi Kings successfully chased a large target to win.

PSL Red Ball Controversy: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has found itself in the spotlight once again due to a controversial issue involving the match ball. During a recent clash featuring Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, the ball changed its colour mid-game, raising fresh concerns. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred this season. In an earlier fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium, the ball had turned pink, reportedly due to colour transfer from players’ jerseys. The recurrence of a similar situation has once again drawn attention to kit materials and match conditions.

PSL Red Ball Controversy Repeats - WATCH

🚨 MAJOR BLUNDERS IN PSL 2026 JERSEY MAKINGS. 🚨



- March 27 - Hyderabad Kingsmen kit’s color came off and turned the ball pink.



- April 23* - Karachi Kings kit's color came off and turned the ball red.



ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC..!! 👎 pic.twitter.com/DGQO9fwSi9 April 23, 2026

In what appeared to be a repeat of the earlier episode, the white ball used in the Karachi Kings match gradually took on a reddish tint. Reports suggested that dye from the Karachi players’ kits may have transferred onto the ball during play.

Despite the unusual development, the match proceeded without too much interruption. While the visual change sparked curiosity and debate among viewers, it did not affect the continuation of the game or its outcome.

Karachi Kings Chase Down Target In Style

On the field, Karachi Kings delivered a strong performance to secure an important five-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars. Chasing a challenging target of 200, the side showed composure and intent throughout the innings.

Captain David Warner played a key role, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 63. He ensured stability at the top while guiding the innings deep into the contest. The finishing touch came from Khushdil Shah, who produced a rapid cameo, smashing 44 runs off just 14 deliveries to seal the win with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had posted a competitive total of 199/5, powered by impressive half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Fakhar Zaman (61). The duo shared a crucial 110-run partnership, laying a solid platform for their side.

However, Karachi’s successful chase ensured they stayed in contention for a playoff spot, even as the recurring ball-colour controversy continues to be a talking point this season.