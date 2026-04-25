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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: PSL Ball Turns Red Again! Karachi Kings Clash Hit By Fresh Colour Controversy

WATCH: PSL Ball Turns Red Again! Karachi Kings Clash Hit By Fresh Colour Controversy

Another PSL 2026 match sees the ball change its colour as Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring contest, keeping playoff hopes alive.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Match ball unexpectedly changed color during a PSL game.
  • This incident follows a similar color-changing ball occurrence earlier.
  • Karachi Kings successfully chased a large target to win.

PSL Red Ball Controversy: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has found itself in the spotlight once again due to a controversial issue involving the match ball. During a recent clash featuring Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, the ball changed its colour mid-game, raising fresh concerns. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred this season. In an earlier fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium, the ball had turned pink, reportedly due to colour transfer from players’ jerseys. The recurrence of a similar situation has once again drawn attention to kit materials and match conditions.

PSL Red Ball Controversy Repeats - WATCH

In what appeared to be a repeat of the earlier episode, the white ball used in the Karachi Kings match gradually took on a reddish tint. Reports suggested that dye from the Karachi players’ kits may have transferred onto the ball during play.

Despite the unusual development, the match proceeded without too much interruption. While the visual change sparked curiosity and debate among viewers, it did not affect the continuation of the game or its outcome.

Karachi Kings Chase Down Target In Style

On the field, Karachi Kings delivered a strong performance to secure an important five-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars. Chasing a challenging target of 200, the side showed composure and intent throughout the innings.

Captain David Warner played a key role, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 63. He ensured stability at the top while guiding the innings deep into the contest. The finishing touch came from Khushdil Shah, who produced a rapid cameo, smashing 44 runs off just 14 deliveries to seal the win with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had posted a competitive total of 199/5, powered by impressive half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Fakhar Zaman (61). The duo shared a crucial 110-run partnership, laying a solid platform for their side.

However, Karachi’s successful chase ensured they stayed in contention for a playoff spot, even as the recurring ball-colour controversy continues to be a talking point this season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has the PSL been facing regarding the match ball?

The PSL has faced controversy because the white match ball has been changing color during games, turning reddish or pink. This has happened in multiple matches this season.

Why did the ball change color during the Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars match?

The ball in the Karachi Kings match gradually turned reddish, similar to an earlier incident. Reports suggest dye transfer from the Karachi players' kits may be the cause.

Has the ball color change affected the outcome of PSL matches?

Despite the unusual color change sparking curiosity, it has not affected the continuation of the game or its outcome, as seen in the Karachi Kings match.

What was the result of the Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars match?

Karachi Kings won the match by five wickets, successfully chasing a target of 200 runs. David Warner anchored the chase with an unbeaten 63, and Khushdil Shah finished with a rapid 44.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karachi Kings PSL PSL Ball Colour Psl Controversy
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