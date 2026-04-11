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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Babar Azam Nearly Faints After Ubaid Shah's Brutal Bouncer

Watch: Babar Azam Nearly Faints After Ubaid Shah's Brutal Bouncer

Bowled at high pace, the delivery climbed sharply off the pitch from a good length. Babar, attempting to defend, found himself in an awkward position as the ball flew past his helmet.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:44 PM (IST)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Lahore Qalandars (LQ) and Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) on April 11, 2026, witnessed one of the most intense moments of the tournament when young pace sensation Ubaid Shah nearly floored Pakistani icon Babar Azam with a thunderous bouncer.

The Incident: Fear-Struck at Crease

The drama unfolded during the early stages of Peshawar Zalmi innings. Ubaid Shah, the younger brother of Naseem Shah, has been a breakout star for Qalandars this season. Known for his raw pace and aggressive lengths, Ubaid targeted Babar with a short-pitched delivery that caught the Zalmi captain completely off-guard.

Clocked at high speed, the ball reared up awkwardly from a length. Babar, looking to defend, was caught in a tangle as the ball whistled past his helmet.

The impact of the delivery and the narrowness of the escape appeared to leave Babar visibly shaken. Replays and on-field visuals showed the star batter momentarily stunned, refusing to move and taking several seconds to gather his breath.

Social media erupted as clips of the "fear-struck" captain went viral, with some reports suggesting he "almost fainted" or was left gasping for air due to the sheer intensity of the encounter.

Watch Video

Ubaid Shah's Rise As "Silent Assassin"

This wasn't the first time Ubaid has troubled Babar. Earlier in the 2025/26 season, videos from a practice net session showed Ubaid beating Babar’s outside edge and striking him on the ribs with a similarly nasty delivery.

In tonight's match, Ubaid finished his initial spell with figures of 1/29, proving that he is quickly becoming a tactical nightmare for even the world's best batters.

Latest Update from Lahore vs Peshawar Match

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, posted a competitive 173/7. In reply, Lahore Qalandars are struggling at 55/3 after 8.3 overs. With the required rate climbing to 10.35, Lahore needs a massive 119 runs from 69 balls to secure a win.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Ubaid Shah and Babar Azam during the PSL 2026 match?

Ubaid Shah bowled a very fast bouncer that caught Babar Azam off guard, narrowly missing his helmet. Babar appeared visibly shaken by the delivery.

Who is Ubaid Shah?

Ubaid Shah is a young pace sensation and the younger brother of Naseem Shah. He is known for his raw pace and aggressive bowling for Lahore Qalandars.

Has Ubaid Shah troubled Babar Azam before?

Yes, during a practice net session earlier in the 2025/26 season, Ubaid Shah reportedly beat Babar Azam's outside edge and struck him on the ribs with a delivery.

What were Ubaid Shah's bowling figures in the match?

Ubaid Shah finished his initial spell in the match with figures of 1 wicket for 29 runs.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League Babar Azam PSL Ubaid Shah PSL 2026
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