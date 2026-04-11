Watch: Babar Azam Nearly Faints After Ubaid Shah's Brutal Bouncer

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Lahore Qalandars (LQ) and Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) on April 11, 2026, witnessed one of the most intense moments of the tournament when young pace sensation Ubaid Shah nearly floored Pakistani icon Babar Azam with a thunderous bouncer.

The Incident: Fear-Struck at Crease

The drama unfolded during the early stages of Peshawar Zalmi innings. Ubaid Shah, the younger brother of Naseem Shah, has been a breakout star for Qalandars this season. Known for his raw pace and aggressive lengths, Ubaid targeted Babar with a short-pitched delivery that caught the Zalmi captain completely off-guard.

Clocked at high speed, the ball reared up awkwardly from a length. Babar, looking to defend, was caught in a tangle as the ball whistled past his helmet.

The impact of the delivery and the narrowness of the escape appeared to leave Babar visibly shaken. Replays and on-field visuals showed the star batter momentarily stunned, refusing to move and taking several seconds to gather his breath.

Social media erupted as clips of the "fear-struck" captain went viral, with some reports suggesting he "almost fainted" or was left gasping for air due to the sheer intensity of the encounter.

Watch Video

Ubaid Shah deadly bouncer to Babar Azampic.twitter.com/tYWxos7fJF — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) April 11, 2026

Ubaid Shah's Rise As "Silent Assassin"

This wasn't the first time Ubaid has troubled Babar. Earlier in the 2025/26 season, videos from a practice net session showed Ubaid beating Babar’s outside edge and striking him on the ribs with a similarly nasty delivery.

In tonight's match, Ubaid finished his initial spell with figures of 1/29, proving that he is quickly becoming a tactical nightmare for even the world's best batters.

Latest Update from Lahore vs Peshawar Match

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, posted a competitive 173/7. In reply, Lahore Qalandars are struggling at 55/3 after 8.3 overs. With the required rate climbing to 10.35, Lahore needs a massive 119 runs from 69 balls to secure a win.